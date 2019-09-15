Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of the Boston-based band The Cars, died at the age of 75 on Sunday in New York, according to New York City police.

Police responded to Ocasek’s home on East 19th Street around 4 p.m. and found the singer unresponsive, according to Lieutenant Paul Ng, a New York Police Department spokesman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was no sign of foul play, and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death, according to the Associated Press.