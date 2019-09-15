Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of the Boston-based band The Cars, died at the age of 75 on Sunday in New York, according to New York City police.
Police responded to Ocasek’s home on East 19th Street around 4 p.m. and found the singer unresponsive, according to Lieutenant Paul Ng, a New York Police Department spokesman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there was no sign of foul play, and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death, according to the Associated Press.
The Cars’ chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included ‘‘Just What I Needed,’’ “Shake It Up,’’ and ‘‘Drive.’’ The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In May of 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. The pair first met while filming the music video for ‘‘Drive.’’
This story will be updated.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.