When he was a rookie Hampden County prosecutor working late on his first big case, Mr. Quinlan stumbled upon a rogue State Police detective staging a burglary and arson inside the Hall of Justice in Springfield.

Long scars on the cheek of former Massachusetts prosecutor Joseph A. Quinlan were still visible almost 30 years since he survived a bizarre knife attack that left him with more than 300 stitches and a deep understanding of what a crime victim feels like.

The detective liked to gamble and was stealing tens of thousands of dollars seized during drug investigations. He stabbed Mr. Quinlan, who fought for his life and summoned help by pulling a silent fire alarm.

Mr. Quinlan, who spent the next decades earning the nickname “The Piston” for his machine-like pursuit of justice as a prosecutor in several counties, died Aug. 28 in Massachusetts General Hospital from a rare thymus cancer. He was 61 and lived in Swampscott.

“When he got on the scent of a bad guy, he was tireless. He just didn’t stop. He took some of the most difficult cases,” said Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

One of those was a murder case that had been languishing since 1974. Mr. Quinlan secured a first-degree murder conviction in 2012 against Ronald Dame, a suspect ever since Clara Provost of Fitchburg was found murdered in her bed with her 3-year-old son nearby.

Mr. Quinlan presented a DNA match between tissue collected long ago from her fingernails and Dame, whom she had met in a country-western bar weeks before her murder.

Mr. Quinlan convinced the jury that Dame — a 65-year-old, white-haired small-business owner — was a rejected suitor who forced his way into Provost’s home and slashed her throat.

Peers of Mr. Quinlan in the Massachusetts District Attorney Association gave him a lifetime achievement award in 2008, when they named him the William C. O’Malley Prosecutor of the Year. He worked in Hampden, Middlesex, and Worcester until he retired from Massachusetts. Earlier this year, he was a prosecutor in New Hampshire.

Before law school, he had another career. In the early 1980s, Mr. Quinlan worked as a reporter for the Associated Press for several years.

He had graduated with an undergraduate degree in journalism and political science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and interned at The Boston Globe, where he had dozens of bylines.

Mr. Quinlan ultimately became unsatisfied with the reporter’s role of observer, according to a colleague, Worcester prosecutor Michael McHugh, who also studied journalism at UMass and worked with Mr. Quinlan on the college newspaper.

“He felt, as I did, that there was only so much you could do,” McHugh said of their reporter days. By becoming a prosecutor, McHugh added, “you could take that extra step and take some action.”

Mr. Quinlan went to night school at the Western New England University School of Law and earned his law degree in 1988.

After the stabbing on Oct. 23, 1989, Mr. Quinlan struggled with nightmares and drank heavily, he told the Globe in an interview 21 years ago. He retreated into his work. He said he pretended he was OK, but inside he was struggling to cope amid the emotional turmoil of a workplace wracked with betrayal by one of its own.

A friend in the State Police, who was experienced in stress counseling, helped him eventually recover, Mr. Quinlan said.

When his attacker, John Mace, who was sentenced to serve 18 to 30 years for nearly killing him, sought parole in 1998, Mr. Quinlan did not oppose his release.

“I have forgiven John Mace a long time ago for his attempt to kill me,” Mr. Quinlan wrote in a letter to the Parole Board in March 1998.

His sister Marian Walsh, who did not support Mace’s parole, said her brother visited Mace in prison. “Joe said, ‘Don’t fight it this time,’ ” she recalled.

Mace was released after serving nine and a half years.

Born in Lowell, and the youngest of five, Mr. Quinlan was filled with deep affection for his hometown, where he had delivered the Lowell Sun as a boy.

“He was always a worker, a happy-go-lucky kid. He could fit in with anybody,” Marian said.

Their father, Thomas J. Quinlan, served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II and was a loan officer for the Veterans Administration. Their mother, Amalia, whose last name was Serio before marriage, was a teacher. She died when Mr. Quinlan was a teenager.

Mr. Quinlan’s old-school ways endeared him to younger relatives. He preferred typewriters over computers, Red Sox radio broadcasts instead of television, and always a charcoal grill over gas, his nephew Nate Littlefield said in a eulogy during a funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell.

“He devoted his life to his friends and family, to public service, and finally to his children,” Littlefield said.

Mr. Quinlan, who was divorced, had three young children, Sally, Will, and Teddy, all of West Boylston.

This summer, Mr. Quinlan took his family to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park. Their names appeared on a big screen as part of a fund-raiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where Mr. Quinlan was receiving treatment, McHugh said.

“He loved his kids more than the air he breathed,” McHugh said.

In addition to his children, his sister Marian, of Mount Dora, Fla., and his nephew, Mr. Quinlan leaves two other sisters, Amalia of Buffalo, N.Y., and Helen Littlefield of Lowell; and a brother, Thomas, of New Bedford, and other nieces and nephews.

Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mr. Quinlan found new joy late in his life when met Mary Anne Lenihan, an attorney for a legal research company.

On their first dates in 2017, she noticed his scars. Because they met online, where skepticism in romance is strongly advised, she found herself questioning his explanation of those marks on his face and hands.

She went home and started researching Mr. Quinlan. “He downplayed it, but when you read about it, my goodness,” she said.

Early in their relationship, Mr. Quinlan revealed he had stage IV cancer. Lenihan had to make a choice. She decided any time spent living with Mr. Quinlan was worth the pain of knowing it would not last long.

“I knew he wasn’t going to live to be 100, but I was always hoping for more than a couple of years,” she said. “It’s just a shame. But I feel blessed. Some people never get to experience this. I loved him. I had a life with him, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

J.M. Lawrence can be reached at jmlawrence@me.com.