Mr. Vanocur was the last surviving journalist of the four who, as a panel, questioned then-Senator John F. Kennedy, Democrat of Massachusetts, and then-Vice President Richard M. Nixon in America’s first televised presidential debate, on Sept. 26, 1960. (The others were Robert H. Fleming of ABC, Stuart Novins of CBS, and Charles Warren of Mutual Broadcasting. Howard K. Smith, then of CBS, was the moderator.)

His son Christopher said the cause was complications of dementia. Mr. Vanocur lived nearby in Montecito.

NEW YORK — Sander Vanocur, the television newsman who became familiar to American viewers as a prominent White House correspondent during the Kennedy administration and as a tough questioner in presidential debates, died Monday night in a hospice facility in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 91.

Advertisement

In a memorable moment, Mr. Vanocur asked Nixon about a damaging remark that President Dwight D. Eisenhower had made about his vice president — that he could not remember a single idea of Nixon’s that was adopted.

Nixon replied that it was “probably a facetious remark.” But in his 1962 book, “Six Crises,” Nixon admitted that Vanocur’s question had hurt.

“I am sure,” he wrote, “that to millions of televiewers, this question had been effective in raising a doubt in their minds with regard to one of my strongest campaign themes and assets — my experience as vice president.”

Mr. Vanocur also asked Kennedy a tough question: How could he fulfill his promise to push legislation through Congress when he had failed to do so as a member of the House and then the Senate? (Kennedy deftly shifted the blame to Republicans, saying the main reason for his thin legislative résumé was the threat of a Republican presidential veto hanging over legislation proposed by Democrats — a situation that would be remedied, he said, by the election of a Democrat.)

Advertisement

Mr. Vanocur went on to cover the Kennedy White House, becoming a regular presence at the president’s nationally televised news conferences. He was granted the first televised interview with Jacqueline Kennedy, the first lady, prompting some competitors to view his access as evidence of a questionable closeness to the Kennedys.

Mr. Vanocur was the first reporter to ask a chastened Kennedy about the failure of the Bay of Pigs invasion by a CIA-sponsored Cuban paramilitary group in 1961. The question elicited one of the president’s more well-remembered quotations: The episode, he said, recalled “an old saying that victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan.”

Mr. Vanocur, along with John Chancellor, Frank McGee, and Edwin Newman, was one of NBC’s “four horsemen” — correspondents who prowled the floor of national conventions in the 1960s in search of news and tantalizing tidbits to report. (He was also the last survivor of those four.)

Mr. Vanocur reported on politics for NBC from 1957 to 1971, along the way conducting one of the last interviews with Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, before he was assassinated in Los Angeles in 1968.

After a brief interlude at the Public Broadcasting Service in the early 1970s, he was a television columnist for The Washington Post in the mid-1970s. He then returned to political reporting, for ABC News, where he was also a vice president.

As a senior correspondent for ABC in 1984, he moderated the vice-presidential debate between the incumbent, George H.W. Bush, and then-Representative Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York. In 1992, as a freelance correspondent, he was a panelist for a presidential debate between Bush, then-Governor Bill Clinton of Arkansas, and Texas tycoon Ross Perot.

Advertisement

In his 1991 book, “Out of Thin Air: The Brief Wonderful Life of Network News,” Reuven Frank, a pioneering news producer for NBC, called Mr. Vanocur “the best political reporter I ever worked with.”

He was born Sander Vinocur in Cleveland on Jan. 8, 1928, to Louis and Rose (Millman) Vinocur. His father was a lawyer. After his parents divorced in 1941, his mother took Sander and his sister, Roberta, to Illinois to live and changed the spelling of their surname to Vanocur because she “was mad at the old man,” he told the Evening Independent of St. Petersburg, Fla.

He graduated from the Western Military Academy in Alton, Ill., now closed, in 1946 and then from Northwestern University with a degree in political science. He studied at the London School of Economics in 1951 and 1952.

After serving two years in the Army in Germany and Austria, he was discharged as a first lieutenant and returned to England to be a reporter for the Manchester Guardian (now The Guardian). He also did freelance work for CBS News. (“What other job lets you sit around drinking beer and reading newspapers all day while you get paid for it?” he told the Evening Independent.)

Advertisement

Still in his mid-20s, he was hired by The New York Times in 1955 after a series of well-positioned newsmen had paved the way with their endorsements: the paper’s London bureau chief, Drew Middleton; Washington columnist James Reston; and CBS commentator Eric Sevareid.

His stint at the Times, as a reporter on the New York metropolitan staff, was relatively short. He joined NBC News in Washington in 1957 and was sent to Chicago the next year to cover the Midwest. He became acquainted with John Kennedy and his family when Kennedy, then a senator from Massachusetts, visited Wisconsin to compete in the presidential primary there in 1960.

In response to critics who said both he and the Kennedys had abused their relationship, Mr. Vanocur said fawning on the family would have been counterproductive. “They would know they owned you and need give you nothing,” Frank quoted him as saying.

Mr. Vanocur’s first wife, Edith Pick Vanocur, a fashion designer who became a food columnist for The Washington Post, died in 1975. He married Virginia Backus that same year, and she survives him. In addition to her and his son Christopher, from his first marriage; he is survived by a stepdaughter, Daphne Wood Hicks; and two grandchildren. Another son, Nicholas, also from the first marriage, died in 2015.