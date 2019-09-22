But sports writers of the 1950s couldn’t resist the obvious. He was invariably known as Howard “Hopalong” Cassady.

This one spelled his name a bit differently, and his exploits were played out on the football field.

NEW YORK — Hopalong Cassidy, the cowboy hero of the movies and TV, had been a longtime favorite of youngsters when another Hopalong arrived.

Mr. Cassady, the Ohio State running back who won the 1955 Heisman Trophy as college football’s most outstanding player, and who was a member of the Detroit Lions’ 1957 NFL championship team, died on Friday in Tampa, Fla., his longtime home. He was 85.

His death was announced by Ohio State, which did not cite the cause.

Mr. Cassady, a two-time All-American, ran for 958 yards and 15 touchdowns and was named Athlete of the Year by The Associated Press in his Heisman season.

He amassed 2,466 rushing yards in his four seasons with Ohio State, a team record at the time.

A native of Columbus, Mr. Cassady was a hometown star with the Buckeyes, and he was a redhead, matching the Ohio State color.

He was only 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds or so by the time he got to the National Football League, but he was speedy enough to score 37 touchdowns in 36 games at Ohio State, playing from 1952 to 1955. He was also an outstanding player in the Buckeyes’ secondary.

When he was a freshman, Mr. Cassady impressed coach Woody Hayes in practices, and he received a uniform the Thursday before the Buckeyes’ opener against Indiana.

“That was a big deal because Mom and Dad got tickets if you dressed,” Mr. Cassady told the Associated Press.

He picked No. 40 because the only other number left was 13.

Mr. Cassady came off the bench to score three touchdowns in that game, one on a pass reception and two on running plays.

He was an All-American for the first time in 1954, when Ohio State went 10-0 overall and defeated Southern California, 20-7, on a rain-soaked field in the Rose Bowl.

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979, and Ohio State retired his No. 40 in 2000.

The Lions selected Mr. Cassady in the first round of the 1956 NFL draft, the third pick overall.

He played for Detroit from 1956 to 1961 and caught a touchdown pass in the Lions’ 59-14 rout of the Cleveland Browns in the 1957 NFL title game.

Mr. Cassady split his 1962 season with the Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles and concluded his NFL career playing in two games for the Lions in 1963.

He ran for 1,229 yards in the NFL, averaging 3.9 yards a carry and scoring six touchdowns, and caught 111 passes for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Cassady was also a shortstop on the Ohio State baseball team.

George Steinbrenner, who had taken graduate courses at Ohio State when Mr. Cassady played there, hired him in 1976 as a conditioning coach for the Yankees. He went on to work for the organization for many years, also becoming a scout and a coach for their Columbus Clippers farm team.

His hometown fans did not forget him.

“When they would call out the lineups, you’d just get the usual cheers for players, nothing big,” Andy Phillips, a Yankee first baseman who had played for the Clippers, told The New York Times in 2007. “And then they would call out the coaches at third base and first base. When they got to him, the place would just go crazy every time.”

Howard Albert Cassady was born on March 2, 1934, and graduated from Columbus Central High School.

In addition to working for the Yankees, he founded a company that manufactured concrete pipes and other industrial products after his football years.

Mr. Cassady leaves his wife, Barbara; two sons, Craig, a defensive back with Ohio State and with the New Orleans Saints in 1977, and David; and a daughter, Rayne.

In the late 1990s, Mr. Cassady’s Heisman Trophy was stolen from his home in Columbus.

“The guy that stole it thought it had gold or something in it,” Mr. Cassady told The Times. “The garbage man found it in a bag, and the hand was sticking out of it. He pulled it out from the trash and called the school.”

The Heisman was restored to good health and returned to Mr. Cassady.

William Boyd, who portrayed Hopalong Cassidy on the screen, and, like Mr. Cassady the football player, was an Ohio native, met up with him before the kickoff for the 1955 Rose Bowl game.

“I had his guns on, and I got on his horse,” Mr. Cassady said. “He said he was awfully proud that I was called Hopalong, too.”