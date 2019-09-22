An Asian studies scholar whose adoption of a baby girl from China led her to spend years researching the impact of the country’s one-child policy on rural families, she had taught at Hampshire College for many years.

In an orphanage in the Hubei Province, “nearly all the infants and healthy older children are girls,” she observed, and added: “At this fundamental level — the level at which someone decides to keep or abandon a child — the gender bias of Chinese society is overwhelming.”

“Nowhere is the tenacious Chinese preference for sons more clear than in China’s orphanages,” Kay Ann Johnson wrote to open her 2004 book “Wanting a Daughter, Needing a Son: Abandonment, Adoption, and Orphanage Care in China,” which examined the fate children faced in China during the government’s crackdown on overpopulation.

Dr. Johnson died Aug. 14 of complications of metastatic breast cancer. She was 73 and lived in Amherst.

While working on an oral history of a village in North China in 1991, Dr. Johnson adopted a 3-month-old girl, Tang Li (who became known as LiLi), from an orphanage in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei Province. She and her husband, Bill Grohmann, already had a biological son.

China was more than a decade into enforcing its one-child policy, a draconian effort by the Communist government to curb the country’s population growth. The rule required families to make painful decisions about whether or not to keep their children.

They would pay stiff fines to keep children born “out of plan”; hide them from authorities; abandon or relinquish them; or find friends and relatives who could surreptitiously adopt them. In a culture that generally values boys over girls, those decisions were even more complicated for families when the child was a girl.

“Like most adoptive parents, I wondered about the people who gave birth to my daughter and apparently left her on the streets of a big city,” Dr. Johnson wrote in her 2016 book “China’s Hidden Children: Abandonment, Adoption, and the Human Costs of the One-Child Policy.”

Dr. Johnson wanted LiLi, whose full name is Lee Helen Tang Li Johnson, to learn about the plight of parents in China and understand how she came to be among the first of 120,000 Chinese children to be adopted internationally.

“Such understanding, I imagined,” Dr. Johnson wrote, “could help mitigate feelings of bitterness against her birth parents, and above all help assuage a young child’s often unspoken worries about ‘what was wrong with me,’ ‘what did I do wrong to lose my parents,’ worries that my daughter articulated when she was only 3 years old.”

For more than 20 years, Dr. Johnson focused her research on Chinese villages where birth parents found themselves in a lopsided clash with a state bent on controlling population. The policy was also applied in cities, but villagers were usually more daring about trying to resist it. Dr. Johnson presented her research in often painful case studies based on interviews with birth parents who described facing the ruthless policy.

One of those parents, Jiang Lifeng, already had a son when she became pregnant. She planned to keep the child and hoped to have a daughter. She avoided detection (and possibly forced sterilization) during pregnancy tests imposed by the authorities by using a friend’s urine. She delivered a girl, Shengshi. But nine months later the infant was taken from her bedroom by seven men, presumably government representatives, and driven away in a van.

Jiang recalled that “she ‘felt the sky fall down’ on her as she staggered after them, shocked and aghast at what had just happened,” Dr. Johnson wrote. Jiang somehow caught up to the van and rode with the men and Shengshi to a local birth planning office, where she and her husband, Xu Guangwen, pleaded for the girl’s return. Officials refused.

The couple were told that they could adopt her after she had been taken to an orphanage. But that, Dr. Johnson said, was a lie.

“The government had taken their baby, stripped them of their parental rights, and left them heartbroken and powerless to do anything about it,” she wrote. “It had been nothing short of a kidnapping by the government, leaving them no recourse.”

Reviewing “China’s Hidden Children” in Foreign Affairs magazine, Columbia University professor Andrew J. Nathan wrote that Dr. Johnson’s “extraordinary book conveys the intense suffering of ordinary people struggling to build families against the will of an implacable bureaucracy.”

Dr. Johnson was born in 1946, in Chicago. Her father, D. Gale Johnson, was an agricultural economist and the chairman of the economics department at the University of Chicago. Her mother, Helen Wallace Johnson, was a homemaker who volunteered at the University of Chicago Hospitals.

Dr. Johnson graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s, both in political science from the University of Wisconsin Madison and also received a doctorate, writing a thesis about women’s rights and family reform in China. Along the way she learned to speak Chinese fluently.

She taught political science at the University of California San Diego for five years and, in 1979, joined the faculty at Hampshire, where she was a professor of Asian studies and political science. For the past few years she ran Hampshire’s Luce Initiative on Asian Studies and the Environment.

Dr. Johnson’s first book, “Women, the Family and Peasant Revolution in China” (1983), was adapted from her thesis. “China’s Hidden Children” was published in 2016, soon after China ended its one-child policy, in part to increase its labor supply, and officially announced that married couples would be allowed to have two children.

A service will be announced for Dr. Johnson. In addition to her husband and her daughter, who lives in Madison, Wis., and is a doctoral candidate in American studies at Yale University, Dr. Johnson leaves a son, Jesse Johnson of Hefei, China; a stepdaughter, Elena Ritter; and a brother, David Johnson of Sinking Spring, Pa.

Dr. Johnson’s adoption of LiLi was among the first of a Chinese infant in the United States.

Shanti Fry had heard about the adoption from a friend, which led her to adopt an infant from the same orphanage as LiLi and to become the founding president of the New England chapter of a support group, Families with Children from China.

“Kay really opened the door, and word quickly spread in the Massachusetts community that this could be a viable option,” Fry told the Times. Dr. Johnson had advised her group and two agencies that subsequently arranged adoptions from China.

“I imagine Kay going to China,” said Fry, who adopted a second girl there, “figuring a way to adopt a child, forging her way through Chinese bureaucracy, and then giving us the confidence to let us adopt.”

In “China’s Hidden Children,” Dr. Johnson wrote that her “role as an adoptive mother has positioned me as an empathetic audience for the Chinese adoptive parents and birth parents I have met as part of this study.”

She added that she hoped she had “done justice to their stories as I try to provide an account of the experiences of parents and children caught in the population policy currents of this era.”

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.