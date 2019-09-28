In 1962, his first team at Brookline High found that out after losing four of its first five games.

Although described as “the loosest guy we knew,” in his 1952 St. Michael’s College yearbook, popular senior class secretary Don Slaven sometimes had to lay down the law later on when he was a high school basketball coach.

Mr. Slaven accepted the Alumnus of the Year Award from St. Michael’s College in 2017.

“Don got mad at us one day and kicked us out of practice,” recalled Rick Weitzman, who went on to star at Northeastern University and played one season for the NBA champion Boston Celtics. “That sort of ignited us and we went on to win 11 games in a row.”

The surge enabled Brookline to advance to the quarterfinals of the former Eastern Mass. (Tech) Tournament — where the team finished with a one-point loss to Brockton High. It also forged a bond between Mr. Slaven and his players, who met with him annually for lunch more than 40 years later, after he had moved to Mashpee.

A past president of the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association and an inductee to its Hall of Fame, Mr. Slaven died Sept. 2 in Brigham and Women’s Hospital from a brain hemorrhage. He was 89.

Mr. Slaven began his coaching and teaching career in Corinna, Maine, and then won a state championship as a high school coach in Red Bank, N.J., before coming to Brookline. From 1975 to 1979, he coached for two seasons at both Needham High and Don Bosco Technical High in Boston.

“I was very impressed with his teams,” said former Catholic Memorial School coaching legend Ron Perry Sr. “They played hard and they loved playing for him, and that’s the key to being a great coach.”

Mr. Slaven compiled a career coaching record of 409-173. His teams qualified for 20 post-season tournaments, had 23 winning seasons, and won 10 league championships.

“I’ll be able to enjoy February and Christmas vacation now,” Mr. Slaven told the Globe in 1979, after his final season, and noted that he’d have more time to spend with his family.

He continued to teach English at Brookline High for 10 years, and later was sports director and coach for the Cape Cod and Islands section of the Massachusetts Special Olympics.

“Don was the consummate coach who believed everyone should share the ball,” said fellow coaches’ association hall of famer Joe Amorosino. “When I coached at Quincy High, we had just joined the Suburban League, and when we played at Brookline, Don was welcoming and respectful and I thanked him for that. We became instant friends.”

Amorosino said Mr. Slaven was an inspiration for young coaches, and added that “I learned a lot just from coaching against him.”

No matter where his travels took him, Mr. Slaven faithfully attended anniversary reunions for his 1962-63 team at Brookline High and for his class at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., where he was honored in 2017 as an Alumnus of the Year.

Donald Herbert Slaven was the son of John Slaven and the former Agnes LePage. John worked at United Shoe in Beverly and was a composer who also owned a music store and played banjo and piano. Agnes was a registered nurse and nutritionist.

Mr. Slaven, who loved to sing and recite poetry, produced a CD of music from the 1940s and ’50s that was written by his father.

“I broke open a locked piano seat and found the torn manuscripts,” Mr. Slaven told the Globe in 2012. “Two of the songs were patriotic and the rest were love songs to my mother.”

Mr. Slaven grew up in Beverly, and at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, he was a member of the glee club and played varsity sports.

At St. Michael’s, Mr. Slaven was managing editor of its yearbook, the Shield, and received a bachelor’s degree in English. His yearbook profile said Mr. Slaven “was forever getting things started.”

Mr. Slaven enjoyed meeting with college friends at the Hyannis Yacht Club and was a leader and organizer of the 60th and 65th reunions in Colchester for his graduating class.

“Don arranged cocktail parties for us at the college president’s home at those reunions,” said Jack Whelan, a lifelong friend who was his St. Michael’s classmate and a star athlete. “I greatly admired his concern and consideration for others.”

Mr. Slaven, who served in the Army during the Korean War and played on a service baseball team with New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford, met Clare Hanagan in the summer of 1955.

She was a secretary at a hotel in Swampscott, where Mr. Slaven was a bellhop. They married in 1957.

“Our marriage was based on the three C’s: care, consideration, and communication,” said Clare, who coauthored “The Mystique of Michael/Our Journey of Love,” a book dedicated to their autistic son, Michael.

Mr. Slaven, who suffered from macular degeneration, hired a driver to take him to his son’s treatment facility in Berwyn, Pa., last year so he could celebrate Michael’s 60th birthday with him.

A service has been held for Mr. Slaven, who in addition to his wife and son, leaves three daughters, Diane Bond of Scituate, Kathleen Vesely of Tyngsborough, and Julie Simpson of Las Vegas; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Burial was at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

“If my father saw someone struggling to keep up in his class or a student who was trying to get into college, he would do everything in his power to help them,” Diane said.

Mr. Slaven also was inducted into the Brookline High Athletic Hall of Fame, and basketball officials presented him with the Oswald Tower Award for high ethical standards and devotion to teaching the sport.

In a eulogy, Eric Rosen, a starter on the 1962-63 Brookline team and a prime mover with Weitzman for the annual luncheons with Mr. Slaven, called him “a man of faith, prayer, and love.”

At one of those get-togethers at a Kingston restaurant eight years ago, Mr. Slaven expressed his gratitude.

“They were a special team then and a special group now,” he said, “and I love them all.”

