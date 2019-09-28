His death was confirmed by his son, Simon, who said an autopsy report was inconclusive about the cause. At his death, Mr. Messing was the director of the Waksman Institute of Microbiology at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Joachim Messing, a pioneer of DNA sequencing whose techniques enabled scientists to study the building blocks of viruses, improve the yield of crop plants, and understand the development of cancer in humans, died Sept. 13 at his home in Somerset, N.J. He was 73.

Mr. Messing, whose family and friends referred to him simply as Jo, became known in the scientific community for developing what is known as shotgun sequencing of DNA.

That method involves breaking up long strands of DNA into hundreds of small fragments to determine the order of the four chemical building blocks of the molecule. These building blocks — known as DNA “bases” and represented by the letters A, C, G and T — tell scientists about the genetic information stored in each fragment.

Because shotgun sequencing bypasses several steps used in older methods of sequencing, like the one Frederick Sanger introduced in 1977 for mapping DNA one base at a time, Mr. Messing’s technique was able to decode genetic information much faster than before. It also enabled researchers to start tackling larger and more complex genomes.

Mr. Messing spearheaded several big sequencing initiatives, projects that contributed to the understanding of the genetics of corn, rice, sorghum, and other crops. His findings helped scientists engineer varieties of corn with higher levels of amino acids lysine and methionine, essential building blocks of proteins that people can get only from their diet. Other studies led to the development of crops that were more pest-resistant or were resilient in droughtlike conditions.

However, Mr. Messing did not patent his work.

“Jo’s approach to the development of his DNA sequencing tools was to spread them freely and widely,” said Robert Goodman, executive dean of agriculture and natural resources at Rutgers. “He was an incredibly generous man.”

Joachim Wilhelm Messing was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Duisburg, Germany, to Heinrich and Martha (Pfeifer) Messing. His father was a mason and had expected Jo to take over the family business when he grew up. His mother was more supportive of his decision to pursue science.

He decided to study pharmacy as an undergraduate at the Heinrich Heine University of Düsseldorf because the curriculum, to his great satisfaction, covered a broad range of subjects — particularly how plants produce chemicals used in treating disease. He paid for his education by working by day as an apprentice at a Duisburg pharmacy and by night helping out at the opera company across the street, a job that allowed him to indulge his interest in the arts.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in 1968, he went on to get a master’s in pharmacy from the Free University of Berlin in 1971. But, always interested in biochemistry, he pursued a doctorate in that field at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. There he turned his attention to studying DNA on the advice of Nobel laureate Feodor Lynen, who had been recognized for his research on cholesterol and fatty acid metabolism.

In addition to his son, Mr. Messing leaves his wife, Rita (Stremmer) Messing; a sister, Angelika; and three grandchildren. Among his professional honors, Mr. Messing was inducted into the Academy of Sciences Leopoldina (Germany’s national academy of sciences) in 2007 and the National Academy of Sciences in the United States in 2015. He was also awarded the Wolf Prize in Agriculture, given by the Wolf Foundation in Israel, in 2013.