“I have to say that I never in my life sang like I sang that day,” Mr. Conrad added. “Everyone was astonished, including me; I had so much adrenaline that I threw in all kinds of extra cadenzas. They asked me to be on the recordings.”

To land that coveted spot, he had auditioned as a tenor for Sutherland and her husband, the conductor and pianist Richard Bonynge. “I learned some Handel arias,” Mr. Conrad recalled in a 1995 interview with Richard Dyer, who was then the Globe’s classical music critic.

Richard Conrad was just becoming known in Boston’s classical music circles in the early 1960s when the soprano Joan Sutherland provided an immeasurable boost to his career by asking him to join her recording sessions.

That successful audition propelled Mr. Conrad into a multifaceted career as a tenor and a baritone, a stage director and a teacher, and as the founder and longtime leader of the Boston Academy of Music.

Mr. Conrad was 84 when he died Aug. 26 in his Eliot, Maine, home. His health had been failing for several months, but he had rallied two weeks earlier to attend his birthday party, along with 75 guests, said his brother, Howard Conrad.

The musical career Mr. Conrad built was notable for its range — of singing roles, of positions he filled on and off the stage, and for his voice, which he rebuilt after a mugging hobbled his ability to perform.

“In June of 1983, I was sitting at a red light when I was bashed in the side of the head by a mugger I never saw,” he said in the 1995 interview. “I let out a shriek and dislocated my voice big time. From 1983 to 1985 I found it almost impossible to sing.”

For a while, he made do by specializing “in things like the patter roles in Gilbert and Sullivan, and in lighter music.” By 1987, he was touring in a Cole Porter review when a friend heard him sing and recommended that he travel to Germany to visit an institute known for rebuilding damaged voices.

“I wanted to go there as much as I wanted to open a vein, but I did it, and gradually, thanks to a wonderful teacher named Gisela Rohmert, I got my voice working again,” Mr. Conrad recalled in 1995.

The voice that emerged from that process was his “original baritone, which was untouched by all of my tenor experiments and experience,” he said.

His earlier career, launched by the recordings with Sutherland, Bonynge, and the mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne, had been as a tenor.

“I started off as a baritone, which is what my voice always was, naturally,” Mr. Conrad told the Globe. “But my voice was so light in those days I could sing easily up in the tenor range if I used the kind of technique countertenors use. This meant there was no ring in my voice. This didn’t matter in some kinds of early music, bel canto music or French Baroque music. Nobody ever asked me to sing the Evangelist in the Bach Passions, but my technique would have worked very well for that, too.”

The older of two brothers, Richard Conrad had not always intended to make music his career.

He was born in 1935 in New York City and grew up in Larchmont, N.Y. His father, Lester Conrad, was an engine mechanic for boats and ships. His mother, Mildred Murley, was a homemaker and later was a secretary.

Mr. Conrad initially attended college at the Farmingdale campus of the State University of New York, and then moved on to Boston University, where he majored in art.

Singing was his hobby at first. Mr. Conrad worked in “the commercial art field for about six months and then he decided to eat Cheerios for a few years and try music,” his brother said with a chuckle.

Mr. Conrad’s recital debut was in Washington, D.C., followed soon after by his Boston debut in Mozart’s “La finta semplice,” in 1961.

He joined the Boston Camerata ensemble and drew positive attention while singing the “Possente spirto” aria in Monteverdi’s “L’Orfeo” at the Museum of Fine Arts.

A mutual acquaintance connected Mr. Conrad with Sutherland and Bonynge. That led to him to be part of the recording sessions for “The Age of Bel Canto” (1963).

The performing success that followed, however, proved more than Mr. Conrad felt ready for in the short term. He also wanted to work more on his singing.

“I had more engagements than I could handle — and I knew I was off the track,” he said in 1995.

So he decamped to Italy. “I was running away from being heard of,” Mr. Conrad said. “In Rome, I thought I could learn to sing with Italian ring.”

During the next several years, he built a career in Europe before returning to the United States and settling in Boston, where in 1980 he founded a revived version of the Boston Academy of Music. A previous academy of the same name was well-known in Boston in the mid-1800s.

Mr. Conrad’s academy presented a chamber music series every summer, along with concert operas. In late summer 2002, he and the organization’s board parted ways, and the Boston Academy of Music subsequently became Opera Boston.

The following year, Mr. Conrad formed a new ensemble, The Bostonians, with which he was associated until retiring.

Over the years, Mr. Conrad had taught at New England Conservatory and in his own private studio. He lived in Charlestown and was fond of beagles, owning four simultaneously at one point.

Mr. Conrad even insisted he had taught one of his beagles to bark in time with him as he played the accompaniment to the “Di quella pira” tenor aria from Verdi’s opera “Il Trovatore.”

“He had an extreme passion for music and for performing,” said his brother, Howard, who lives in Isle of Palms, S.C. “And in later years, as a voice teacher extraordinaire, he was known for helping rebuild voices after they’ve been sort of destroyed by other inadequate voice teachers.”

Howard, who is Mr. Conrad’s only immediate survivor, said a memorial concert to celebrate his brother’s musical legacy will be announced.

In 2005, a few weeks after Mr. Conrad turned 70, he celebrated with a recital in Killian Hall at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Time takes its toll on the muscles that support the breath and the voice, but Conrad is master of his metier, and there were many professional singers in the audience listening and applauding vigorously,” Dyer, the classical music critic, wrote afterward, adding that Mr. Conrad “has been mentor and friend to generations of local musicians.”

To the end, Howard said, Mr. Conrad “was singularly focused on music — and art and other things, but everything revolved around his music and his voice. A day and a half before he died, he just started singing again. To me, that was just Richard.”

