As a studio head, Mr. Pleskow was responsible for two of the only three films to receive all five major Academy Awards, ‘‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’’ (1975) and ‘‘The Silence of the Lambs’’ (1991). He was also credited with building his companies into havens for independent-minded directors, granting wide creative latitude to filmmakers such as Woody Allen and Jonathan Demme.

His death was confirmed by Eva Rotter, managing director of the Vienna International Film Festival, which Mr. Pleskow had led as president since 1998. She said Mr. Pleskow developed respiratory problems about two weeks before his death.

WASHINGTON — Eric Pleskow, a Jewish refugee from Nazi Europe who became a risk-taking, artistically inclined movie mogul, presiding over seven Oscar winners for best picture as a studio chief at United Artists and co-founder and chief executive of Orion Pictures, died Tuesday at his home in Stamford, Conn. He was 95.

‘‘Sometimes I felt like the Medici,’’ Mr. Pleskow once said, referring to the Florentine political dynasty that lorded over a flourishing Italian art scene.

Raised in Vienna, where his family’s home was seized by the SS after the Nazi annexation of Austria, Mr. Pleskow launched his movie career with help from a streak of remarkable good fortune. In 1939, his family took what he described as ‘‘virtually the last train’’ out of town, traveling to Paris and on to New York City, where his mother got a job sewing curtains for a documentary film production.

Mr. Pleskow, a teenager, was hired as a secretary at the movie company. His English skills were limited, his film experience nonexistent. But he rose from coffee boy to assistant editor and, after being drafted into the Army, was assigned to General Robert McClure, a specialist in psychological warfare who noted that Mr. Pleskow had worked in the movie business, albeit briefly.

‘‘We’re going to be taking this studio in Munich,’’ Mr. Pleskow recalled his saying. ‘‘Can you run a studio?’’ Mr. Pleskow, then 21, was not entirely sure. But he signed on and helped rebuild the storied Bavaria Film studio, later used by filmmakers including Elia Kazan, Max Ophüls, and Stanley Kubrick. His work attracted the attention of two entertainment lawyers, Robert Benjamin and Arthur Krim, who in 1951 acquired control of UA — and, later that year, hired Mr. Pleskow as an executive in the studio’s foreign department.

The trio formed the core of a management team that resurrected UA from near oblivion, turning what had been a historical but staid Manhattan-based movie company into a profitable, artistically adventurous studio.

Leading the studio into the black, he presided over a string of commercial and artistic hits, beginning with ‘‘Cuckoo’s Nest,’’ directed by Czech filmmaker Milos Forman from a novel by Ken Kesey and a play by Dale Wasserman.

The film’s best-picture win kicked off a three-year streak — a first in Hollywood history — in which the studio took home the top Oscar, winning for Sylvester Stallone’s boxing classic ‘‘Rocky’’ (1976) and for ‘‘Annie Hall’’ (1977), starring and directed by Allen.

Mr. Pleskow came to bridle at the studio’s corporate owner, Transamerica, which he and other senior managers accused of treating the movie business like a rental-car company. He resigned in 1978 alongside Benjamin, Krim, William Bernstein, and Mike Medavoy, who together founded the new studio of Orion.

Established as a joint venture with Warner Bros., the studio became a full-fledged production and distribution company in 1982, when Orion acquired the floundering distributor Filmways. Mr. Pleskow maintained the same hands-off production style that made him a favorite of directors at UA, and the studio released the best-picture winners ‘‘Amadeus’’ (1984), ‘‘Platoon’’ (1986), ‘‘Dances With Wolves’’ (1990), and ‘‘Silence of the Lambs.’’

Erich Pleskoff was born in Vienna on April 24, 1924. The family name was later changed, and Mr. Pleskow dropped the ‘‘h’’ from his own given name.

In interviews, Mr. Pleskow recalled that his family’s survival was linked in part to the death of his brother, whose long illness had kept the family from traveling. Were it not for his passing, Mr. Pleskow suggested, he and his parents would have remained in Vienna, caring for the sick boy, and died in a concentration camp.

‘‘I wasn’t brought up to watch people hanging, regardless of what they did,’’ Mr. Pleskoff said in a 2014 interview for the Jewish Historical Society of Fairfield County, Conn. ‘‘However, the only way I was able to deal with this was I figured that each of these guys had at least 50,000 Jewish and other lives on their conscience.”

His wife, the former Barbara Black, died in 2009. Survivors include two children, Michelle Abt and Tony Pleskow; and four grandchildren.