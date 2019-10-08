At a time when “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza,” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.” were among television’s top-rated shows, Mr. Efron made an idiosyncratic entry into the viewing public’s consciousness as a parody of a consumer affairs reporter on “The Great American Dream Machine,” a hodgepodge of a series that premiered in January 1971 on PBS, then newly formed and still known as the Public Broadcasting Service.

His longtime writing partner, Alfa-Betty Olsen, said the cause was cardiac arrest.

NEW YORK — Marshall Efron, an actor and humorist who was a core figure in two of the quirkiest television shows of the 1970s, “The Great American Dream Machine” and the children’s program “Marshall Efron’s Illustrated, Simplified and Painless Sunday School,” died on Sept. 30 at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, N.J. He was 81.

It was a freewheeling mix of short comic films, cartoons, musical acts, humorous sketches, investigative journalism, and opinion pieces, and Mr. Efron, 5-foot-5 and weighing well north of 200 pounds, cut a distinctive figure on it. The New York Times once called him “the big man daintily wielding a satirical sledgehammer.”

The show, produced by National Educational Television and WNET in New York, lasted only two seasons. But it was much talked about in its day, and the list of soon-to-be-famous faces who turned up on it includes Chevy Chase, Henry Winkler, Albert Brooks, and Penny Marshall.

Mr. Efron quickly returned to television in an altogether different vein with the “Painless Sunday School” program, which turned up on CBS’s Sunday morning lineup in late 1973. On that show, he single-handedly enacted stories from the Bible. If the show was somewhat subversive for religious fare, it wasn’t disrespectful.

“Everybody thinks we outraged the fundamentalists, but it’s not true,” Olsen, who wrote the show with Mr. Efron, told The Boston Globe in 1981. “We received awards from church groups, and letters saying Sunday schools were using our show as part of their studies.”

Mr. Efron was born on Feb. 3, 1938, in Los Angeles.

By the time “Dream Machine” appeared, Mr. Efron had also begun acting in movies, including the first feature by a young director named George Lucas, the science fiction thriller “THX 1138” (1971). His voice credits included the series “The Smurfs” and “The Biskitts” in the 1980s and the animated films “Ice Age: The Meltdown” (2006) and “Horton Hears a Who!” (2008).

He is survived by a sister, Mary Efron.