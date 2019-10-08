Rainè Riggs, the daughter-in-law of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, died Saturday shortly after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, according to Lee & Martin Funeral Home in Burgettstown, Pa. Dr. Riggs was 46.

A neuropsychologist, she was married to Levi Sanders, who ran unsuccessfully for a New Hampshire congressional seat in 2018.

According to her death notice, Dr. Riggs was the director of behavioral medicine at Dartmouth Medical School for several years, and she started the Palliative Care Department for Dartmouth Medical Center. She also owned Riggs Geriatric Psychology in Windsor, Vt.