Mr. Giordani appeared more than 240 times with the Met in 27 roles, including in two company premieres, five new productions, and the opening nights of two seasons.

The cause was a heart attack, his manager, Katherine Olsen, said.

NEW YORK — Marcello Giordani, a heartfelt, stalwart and, at his best, inspired tenor who was a fixture at the Metropolitan Opera and other major houses around the world, died Saturday at his home in Augusta, Sicily. He was 56.

When he opened the 2006-07 season, the first of Peter Gelb’s tenure as general manager, in Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” Anthony Tommasini wrote in The New York Times that Mr. Giordani sang “with full-bodied Italianate passion; warm, rich tone; and clarion top notes.”

Advertisement

“Clarion” and “passion” were adjectives often used to describe Mr. Giordani at the height of his powers, in the early 2000s. He “sang like a god” in a 2002 concert performance of Cilea’s “Adriana Lecouvreur” at Carnegie Hall with Opera Orchestra of New York, Anne Midgette wrote in the Times. It was, she added, “a rock-solid performance at an ideal pitch of fortissimo passion.”

Marcello Guagliardo was born on Jan. 25, 1963, in Augusta, a small town on the eastern coast of Sicily. He was the youngest of four sons of Santina, who was a housewife, and Michele, who had been a prison guard but by then owned a gas station. (Soon after starting his international career, Mr. Giordani adjusted his name to be simpler to pronounce and spell.)

When he finished school, Mr. Giordani worked in a bank, but quickly grew bored. His father encouraged his interest in music.

“He loved opera,” Mr. Giordani told the Times in 2007. “He heard me singing all the time when I was a kid. Maybe he always dreamed that one of his sons would be an artist.”

Advertisement

Tall, handsome, and fervent — “Now there’s a tenor,” star singer Neil Shicoff once marveled to Olsen — Mr. Giordani had a success in Spoleto, Italy, with Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” in 1986.

His debut at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan came two years later, in Puccini’s “La Bohème,” as he began to sing throughout Europe. He made his American debut in 1988, singing Nadir in “Les Pêcheurs de Perles” with the Portland Opera in Oregon.

He met Wilma Ahrens that year, when she was working for the presenter at an engagement in Lucerne, Switzerland; they married two years later. He leaves her and their two sons, Michele and Gerard Andre, and three brothers.

“I learned my profession onstage,” Mr. Giordani told the Times. “I didn’t have a musical background. I had no conservatory training. I don’t play an instrument.”

He made his first appearance with the Met in the summer of 1993, in Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore,” as part of the company’s series of concert operas in city parks. The big tenor aria, “Una furtiva lagrima,” was, Alex Ross wrote in the Times, “a stirring display of direct emotion.”

In 2008, he was the tenor soloist in a Met performance of Verdi’s Requiem dedicated to Luciano Pavarotti’ memory.

He also was a featured performer with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and at Tanglewood in the late 2000s.