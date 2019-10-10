After starting his career as a Wall Street analyst and money manager in the 1960s, Mr. Swid teamed with a partner, Marshall Cogan, to take over a series of businesses.

His family said the cause was complications of frontal temporal lobe degeneration.

NEW YORK — Stephen Swid, an investor and businessman whose varied career included deals for furniture and carpeting companies, an independent film distributor, and the “21” Club, but who became best known for transforming SESAC, once an obscure licensing organization, into an influential force in the music industry, died Sunday at his home in Manhattan. He was 78.

First, in 1974, was General Felt Industries, a major producer of carpet padding — an unglamorous but lucrative business that served as their springboard. Three years later, the two men took over Knoll International, the designer furniture firm (now known as Knoll Inc.), and in 1985 they paid $21 million for the “21” Club, a watering hole for the city’s power-broker elite. Along the way, they also made unsuccessful runs at the Boston Red Sox and Sotheby’s.

In 1992, Mr. Swid led an ambitious deal to acquire SESAC for $15 million and ended up turning it into a billion-dollar business that has had lasting effects on the music industry.

SESAC, founded in 1930 as the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers, had long been a marginal player in performing rights, the business of collecting licensing payments from radio and other outlets and funneling that money back to songwriters. By 1992, ASCAP and BMI were estimated to control 99 percent of the market between them.

But as part of a plan conceived by Freddie Gershon, a music executive, and joined by Mr. Swid and another partner, Ira Smith, a revamped SESAC would find ways to pay songwriters more.

SESAC’s biggest coup came in 1995 when the company lured Bob Dylan and Neil Diamond from ASCAP by offering them large advance payments.

The presence of those two writers, whose songs are essential to radio programmers, instantly made SESAC a power in the industry, helping to attract more writers.