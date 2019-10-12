LOS ANGELES — Robert Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in ‘‘Jackie Brown,’’ has died. He was 78.

Forster’s agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer.

A native of Rochester, New York, Forster made his film debut in the 1967 John Huston film ‘‘Reflections in a Golden Eye,’’ starred in the television series ‘‘Banyon’’ and in Haskell Wexler’s ‘‘Medium Cool.’’