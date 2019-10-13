Mr. Jackson won some acclaim in recent years as the author of “In Plain Sight” (2016) and other children’s books, but it was his work as an editor beginning in the 1960s that changed the landscape of literature for young people. At a time when many people still thought of Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys mysteries as the height of sophistication for young readers, he published authors who wrote about bullying, race, sexuality, and adolescent angst of all kinds.

Caitlyn M. Dlouhy, his editor at Simon & Schuster, said the cause was multiple myeloma with bone metastasis.

NEW YORK — Richard Jackson, an editor who published books by Judy Blume, Paula Fox, Virginia Hamilton, and other award-winning authors that broadened the scope of children’s literature, then late in life became a children’s author himself, died Oct. 2 in Towson, Md. He was 84.

Advertisement

He often found himself defending the books he published against complaints from librarians, school boards and parents who deemed them too strong. Blume was a frequent target of such objections.

Mr. Jackson and his business partner, Robert Verrone, who had founded Bradbury Press in 1968, published their first Blume title, “Iggie’s House,” about what happens when a black family moves into a white neighborhood, in 1970. Soon after came one of Blume’s best-known titles, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” That book, a breakthrough for Blume about an adolescent girl in an interfaith household, raised eyebrows, as did her later young-adult titles like “Deenie” (1973) and “Blubber” (1974). Jackson suspected that they might, but in a 2001 interview with School Library Journal he explained why he published them.

“I felt her voice was so extraordinarily pure, I just couldn’t worry that we were going to raise hackles,” he said. “I mean we — that would be my late partner, Bob Verrone, and I, and maybe Judy too — knew the candor of the books would cause a stir. There’s always someone to be offended.

Advertisement

“But it was never to raise hackles that we published her. It was the voice, and the absence of adult regret, instruction or nostalgia in those novels. She turns them over to the kids, over to the characters.”

That kind of conviction endeared Mr. Jackson to many writers, including Susan Patron, whose book “The Higher Power of Lucky” won the prestigious Newbery Medal in 2007.

“Working with him is a writer’s dream,” she said in an interview that year for the website of Cynthia Leitich Smith, another author of books for young people. “He’s kind, quirky, available, honest, and not afraid to take risks.”

She knew about the risk-taking firsthand: “The Higher Power of Lucky” caused an uproar because of its use of the word “scrotum” on the very first page. (The title character, a 10-year-old named Lucky Trimble, overhears a man telling a story about the time a rattlesnake bit his dog in that particular spot.) Some school librarians refused to stock the book because of that word.

Mr. Jackson would sometimes suggest a change if he knew an author’s choices would get the book banned in some places, but he didn’t present such concerns as deal-breakers.

“I leave the final decision about accommodation to the writer,” he said, “and hold my breath.”

Richard Webber Jackson Jr. was born on Sept. 22, 1935, in Detroit. His father was an executive with the Hudson Motor Car Co., and his mother, Margaret Keena Jackson Gillis, served on the board of the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Advertisement

Mr. Jackson grew up in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, and earned a drama degree at Yale University in 1957. He was drafted into the Army in 1958 and spent much of his two years as a speechwriter for a general.

When his service ended he took a stab at a theater career, including producing an off-Broadway play with two friends. There was a blizzard on opening day. “My morning was spent trying to convince The New York Herald Tribune’s drama critic, Walter Kerr, that, really, he’d enjoy a perilous helicopter flight into the city from Connecticut to review the performance,” Mr. Jackson recalled in 2005 in a talk at Drexel University in Philadelphia when he was the May Hill Arbuthnot Lecturer, a prestigious designation of the Association for Library Service to Children.

The show “sank into the slush,” as he put it, and he aimed himself instead toward a publishing career. He earned a master’s degree in publishing at New York University in 1962.

His first publishing jobs were with Doubleday, but he soon moved to Macmillan. In 1966 he moved to a small publisher, David White, and then two years later he and Verrone formed Bradbury Press with support from Prentice-Hall, where Verrone had been working.

Their initial authors included Fox, whose 1973 book, “The Slave Dancer,” won the Newbery Medal. Blume came on board not long after the company started.

Advertisement

According to the biography “Judy Blume: Fearless Storyteller for Teens” (2009), by Jen Jones, she had already published one book when she saw an advertisement placed by Bradbury in Writer’s Digest seeking “realistic fiction for the eight-to-twelve set.” She sent the manuscript for “Iggie’s House,” and Mr. Jackson bit. He is said to have later called the Writer’s Digest ad “the best $5,000 we ever spent.”

Verrone died in 1984, and in 1986 Mr. Jackson joined Orchard Books, where he had his own imprint, Richard Jackson Books. In 1996 he was a founder of the children’s imprint DK Ink, and in 1999 he joined Simon & Schuster as editorial director of Richard Jackson Books, an imprint of Atheneum Books for Young Readers.

According to Simon & Schuster, Mr. Jackson’s authors have won 16 Newbery Medals or Newbery Honors (the designation for runners-up for the medal), five Caldecott Medals or Honors, and numerous other awards.

In 2016 Atheneum published his first book as an author, “Have a Look, Says Book” (illustrated by Kevin Hawkes), which was full of wordplay. Later that year came “In Plain Sight” (illustrated by Jerry Pinkney), in which a grandfather makes a game for his granddaughter by hiding everyday objects in plain sight and encouraging her to find them. A mark of Mr. Jackson’s subtle touch is that, unremarked upon but clear from the artwork, the grandpa is in a wheelchair.

Mr. Jackson, who lived in Towson, married Nancy Fiske in the early 1960s. She survives him, as do two sisters, Linda Jackson Roeckelein and Sibley Gillis Classen; a son, Adam; a daughter, Elizabeth Albert; and two grandchildren. Another son, Samuel, died before him.

Advertisement

Mr. Jackson had a keen sense of what would appeal in the children’s market, but he did, he admitted, miss a few opportunities. There was, for instance, the time he passed up the chance to publish Thomas Rockwell’s “How to Eat Fried Worms,” a 1973 hit that became a movie in 2006.

“I knew kids would love it,” he told School Library Journal. “But I couldn’t bear to read about those worms over and over again.”