“He was aggressive, upbeat, and demanding, and he held everyone on the team accountable,” added Sullivan, later served as Mr. Farias’s assistant coach before becoming the boys’ basketball coach in Woburn.

“Bob was a major influence in my life,” said Tom Sullivan, who was the starting point guard on the Lexington team that won the 1978 Division 1 state championship.

Bob Farias coached the Lexington High School boys’ basketball team to 567 victories and 18 Middlesex League titles from 1976 to 2010, and his never-quit philosophy inspired others to follow his path.

Mr. Farias, who also directed Lexington’s Alternative Choice Education program for students in danger of dropping out, died Sept. 23 in Winchester Rehabilitation and Nursing Center from complications of diabetes. He was 73 and a longtime Lexington resident.

His coaching was so respected that after Reading defeated Lexington in a December 1978 regular season game, Reading coach Bill Carroll paid tribute to Mr. Farias.

“If I knew why we did so well against Lexington, I’d bottle it and make a million dollars selling it around the Middlesex League,” Carroll told the Globe afterward.

Mr. Farias, a former star athlete at Durfee High School in Fall River and at Westfield State, had previously coached Lexington’s junior varsity to more than 100 victories.

“Through Bob’s long tenure and deep connection with his students, fellow teachers, players, and assistant coaches,” he created “an amazing network” of people to carry on his legacy, Wayne Morrison, who played on Mr. Farias’s first junior varsity team at Lexington High in 1969, said in a eulogy at the coach’s funeral in late September.

As varsity coach, Mr. Farias had two tough acts to follow. Former Lexington head coach Rollie Massimino, a close friend and later a highly successful college coach, had won a state championship, and Massimino’s successor, Stan Boynton, had just guided the team to consecutive state titles.

But as Mr. Farias told the Globe in early 1976, during his first season as head coach, “I have the advantage of knowing what these kids can do because I had all of them as JV players.”

In March two years later, during the 1978 state championship game in a packed Brockton High School gym, Lexington took on Durfee, which was led by renowned high school coach Tom “Skip” Karam.

When Mr. Farias was at Durfee, Karam was his coach, and Mr. Farias credited his mentor with starting him on the road to coaching success.

While facing Karam in the championship game, Mr. Farias went deep into his bench and Lexington prevailed, 73-66. Afterward, Karam said that Lexington was “one of the few teams to solve our pressure defense . . . they wore us down.”

Robert Manuel Farias, the son of Manuel Farias and the former Alice Botelho, was “the best youth basketball player in Fall River back then,” Karam said in a recent interview.

“He was a tough kid who became a great leader on our basketball team,” added Karam, who won 659 games and five state championships at Durfee. “I admired Bob. He had a great attitude and our players looked up to him. And he may have been an even greater football player.”

Mr. Farias was the quarterback for Durfee’s undefeated-untied football team in 1963 before he attended Westfield State, where he starred on the court, once scoring 22 points to spark a major upset over American International College.

He graduated from Westfield State with a bachelor’s degree in education and received a master’s in education from Boston University.

His Westfield basketball teammate Alex Popp, who had played against Mr. Farias in high school, was later his Lexington assistant.

“Bob was a guard and forward in college,” Popp recalled. “He played great defense, was super competitive, and was a great teammate who would never let you give in.”

Popp was master of ceremonies at Mr. Farias’s retirement testimonial at the Knights of Columbus hall in Lexington.

Jay Lawson, the Bentley University men’s basketball coach since 1991, was Mr. Farias’s assistant from 1982 to 1984.

“It was an unbelievable couple of years for me and such a great foundation,” Lawson said. “We would take the Lexington players to Rollie’s camp at Villanova, and that was the beginning of my wanting to be a college coach.”

Rollie Massimino’s 1985 Villanova University team was the NCAA tournament champion. Mr. Farias, who often visited his old Fall River neighborhood, would occasionally invite guests, including Massimino, for a round of golf at Fall River Country Club.

Carl Easton, the first Alternative Choice Education student to play varsity basketball for Mr. Farias, coproduced a documentary that was shown at the retirement gathering.

“You’ve got to play this game mentally first,” Mr. Farias told his team during part of the documentary, which is posted on YouTube.

“You have to have an edge: every rebound, every shot, every defensive stance,” he added.

In 1969, Mr. Farias married Shirley Bleau, a Springfield native and Westfield State cheerleader. Mrs. Farias died in 2015.

In a 2008 Globe interview, Mr. Farias recalled that she had offered him some advice at the outset of his high school coaching career: “She said, ‘Someday you might shut someone out, but until then people are going to score on you. Try to stop them.’ ”

Mr. Farias leaves two daughters, Lisa Mazerall of Lexington and Christina Langone of Bedford; and four grandchildren.

Despite his own health problems, Mr. Farias faithfully visited another grandchild, Matthew, for nine months at Boston Children’s Hospital before his grandson died in 2009 of neuroblastoma.

“Our father exuded love and support,” Lisa said. “He was our biggest fan and we were his, and he brought a little bit of Fall River to Lexington.”

Mr. Farias, the Globe’s 1978 Coach of the Year, also coached in the Bay State Games. He is enshrined in the Durfee High, Westfield State, Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association, and New England Basketball halls of fame.

In his eulogy, Morrison called Mr. Farias “a child at heart. He had a loud laugh and a great sense of humor. He knew how to push buttons, he could be oh, so demanding.”

Mr. Farias, Morrison added, was “the master of tough love” who knew how to get the very best out of others.

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.