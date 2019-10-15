Mr. LeFavour (pronounced Le-FAVE-er), whose education in French food began in the late 1950s when he left Dartmouth for the Army and was stationed in France, would open three restaurants across the United States.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Cree, who said his health had been declining since he had a stroke in 2015.

His first, in 1965, was in Aspen, Colo., where he developed a version of nouvelle cuisine before either the cooking style or the ski town had caught on among the nation’s elite.

He opened his last in Northern California in 1981 during a decade that saw Wolfgang Puck, Mark Peel, and a host of other chefs refine the notion of a thoughtful but casual culinary approach based on California’s pristine ingredients. It was a movement that Alice Waters began when she opened Chez Panisse in 1971.

Inventive over the stove and hyperalert to any visual flaws on his plates before they left the kitchen, Mr. LeFavour much preferred to be called cook, rather than chef.

All his restaurants were off the beaten track. And yet, as Marian Burros, the longtime food writer for The New York Times, wrote in 1986 of his Paragon restaurant in Aspen, “It was the best the town had to offer and would have been equally successful in New York or San Francisco.”

The Paragon, which he ran from 1965 to 1974, managed to be both a hippie haven for counterculture royalty — gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson was a frequent patron — and a top-notch go-to classic for foodies.

Despite rave reviews, Mr. LeFavour kept his restaurants only as long as they held his interest.

As Aspen grew, he became restless and moved his family to central Idaho, where he opened a restaurant at the storied Robinson Bar Ranch, north of Sun Valley.

There he raised chickens, rabbits, ducks, pigs, and sheep, grew his own vegetables, made his own butter, and cooked his own version of French cuisine.

“He was spoiled by the freshness and quality of the ingredients at the ranch,” his daughter Cree said. “We had eggs that had been under the hen two minutes before.”

That was good training for his next move, to the Napa Valley, where his restaurant, Rose et LeFavour, was an early adopter in California’s nascent farm-to-table movement.

He supported local farmers, who in turn grew what he asked for. He would bring them seeds that yielded unusual varieties of carrots and beans. A neighbor, a retired Chicago detective whom he referred to only as Mrs. Herb, raised snails for him.

Bruce LeFavour was born on Oct. 25, 1934, in Amsterdam, N.Y. His father, William Bruce LeFavour, was publisher of The Amsterdam Evening Recorder, which had been in his family for generations. His mother, Harriett (Walden) LeFavour, a homemaker, died when Bruce was 11.

In 1961, after leaving the Army, he flew to Aspen for a friend’s wedding and planned to return to France but was awed by the mountains and stayed. He married Patricia Saaf in 1963 and they had two daughters.

With no visible means of support, they decided to open the Paragon, though they had no restaurant experience.

“Though patrons did not realize it at the time,” Burros wrote, “Mr. LeFavour was cooking a personalized version of what became nouvelle cuisine.”

He carried that tradition to Idaho. But soon he was itching to move to California, while his wife wanted to stay. They sold their ranch to singer-songwriter Carole King and were divorced soon after.

He settled in St. Helena, 65 miles north of San Francisco, in the heart of Napa wine country. He and Carolyn Rose, his partner, opened Rose et LeFavour.

There, Mr. LeFavour refined his French influences by cooking with locally sourced raw ingredients.

“That was the start of the California cuisine movement,” said Joyce Goldstein, an author and chef who owned Square One, a restaurant in San Francisco.

In 1990, he married Faith Echtermeyer, a photographer. They hiked the French trail system and in 1999 collaborated on a book “France on Foot.”

She survives him. Besides his daughter Cree, he also leaves another daughter, Nicole LeFavour; a sister, Sidney LeFavour; and two grandchildren.