In a simple, unadorned hand, Mr. Fradon drew nearly 1,400 cartoons in his five decades at The New Yorker — a run that began under the magazine’s founding editor, Harold Ross, and ended under the current editor, David Remnick.

NEW YORK — Dana Fradon, whose sophisticated and occasionally absurd lampoons of businessmen, politicians, and lawyers helped define The New Yorker’s postwar comic voice, died on Oct. 3 at his home in Woodstock, N.Y. He was 97.

“I don’t think there was ever a cartoonist who was as consistently good as he was,” Bob Mankoff, a former cartoon editor of The New Yorker and president of the licensing database Cartoon Collections, said by phone. “There was a great clarity to his style.”

Like many New Yorker cartoonists, Mr. Fradon cast a wide and whimsical net on American society. Some of his most memorable work focused on mocking the pomposity and dubious ethics of powerful men.

A 1977 cartoon shows four executives huddled around a desk. One pushes an intercom button and says, “Miss Dugan, will you send someone in here who can distinguish right from wrong?”

A year later, another group of businessmen was confronted with a similar ethical quandary. “ ‘Honesty is the best policy.’ OK!” the boss says. “Now what’s the second best policy?”

A file cabinet was the subject of a cartoon in 1977 that today seems prescient. There is no caption, only drawer labels: “Our Facts,” “Their Facts,” “Bare Facts,” “Neutral Facts,” “Disputable Facts,” “Absolute Facts,” and “Unsubstantiated Facts.”

In the preface to “Insincerely Yours” (1978), a collection of his cartoons, Mr. Fradon pondered why he delved into “bribes, kickbacks and political hacks” for his inspiration while other cartoonists drew cats, dogs, and married couples. While promoting the book, he told The Hartford Courant that the answer came from an editor at The New Yorker.

“Let’s face it,” he quoted the editor as saying, “you’re not motivated by any love for the oppressed. You’re motivated by hatred of the oppressor.”

Arthur Dana Fradon was born on April 14, 1922, in Chicago. His father, Norman, and his mother, Minnie, were Russian immigrants who struggled with odd jobs during the Depression but found some financial relief from New Deal social programs.

Mr. Fradon was interested in politics and astronomy as a youth, but he also showed talent as an artist and ended up at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. After serving in the Army, he graduated from the Art Students League in New York.

He drew some political cartoons for The New Masses, a Marxist political magazine, and learned about The New Yorker from Albert Hubbell, a writer for the magazine who was married to one of Mr. Fradon’s sisters, Marion.

His first cartoon was published in 1948, and for most of the next 55 years he drew almost all his cartoons for The New Yorker. He declined to contribute for a few years in the 1990s because he reportedly disliked some of the changes that Tina Brown made to the magazine when she became its editor in 1992. He returned after Remnick took over in 1998.

Mr. Fradon lived at his daughter’s house with his former wife, Ramona (Dom) Fradon, a renowned illustrator who drew the Aquaman comic book in the 1950s and the comic strip “Brenda Starr” in the 1980s and ’90s.