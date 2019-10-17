She was a few months past 90 when she completed a draft of a memoir she called “Serendipity,” working with a neighbor who is an oral historian. Ms. Williams, whose eyesight started failing in her 80s, created the memoir through a series of interviews, recalling events that took her from a bookish childhood in the small city of Laurel, Miss., to life as a writer in her longtime Hingham home.

While contemplating the zigs and zags the decades had brought, Doone Williams wondered if she was guided by “the whims of serendipity — is this what determines our life’s path? Fate always sounded like the much more plausible explanation than divine intervention.”

Ms. Williams wrote that “Reading has been my life . . . for as long as I can remember.”

“How did we all get to where we are now? How did I end up here in Hingham, making my way from Laurel to New Orleans, then to New York, followed by the years in Chicago, Washington, D.C.? I could have made a different turn at any of the crossroads and would have ended up living an entirely different life,” she wrote.

Ms. Williams vigorously rejected the racist world in which she had grown up and turned the Hingham house where she lived for nearly 60 years into a sort of mini-crossroads of the world. She was 92 when she died Aug. 27 in the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, where she had gone to stay just two days earlier.

Her hospitality at her home in Hingham’s Crow Point neighborhood knew no bounds. Everyone from her children’s friends to boarders stayed for a night or a week, or sometimes for months or years, drawn by the combination of her welcoming nature and the always-lively conversation.

“She had just a roaring intellect,” said her daughter Julie, who lives in Marble Falls, Texas, and Hingham. “My mother had an extraordinary mind, and her generosity and warmth were as large as her intellect.”

Ms. Williams forged her intelligence from childhood onward, with the books she read all her life and the multiple newspapers she pored over daily until macular degeneration left her unable to do so.

“The public library was located just two blocks from the first home we had in Laurel. I loved that place, I can still smell it! I spent countless hours there, folded into a comfortable chair, reading two books while I was there, and took two more home, only to bring them back the next day.”

That constant reading didn’t prevent her from sharply observing people, and she didn’t always like what she saw in her hometown.

Ms. Williams “left the south because she could not abide by the racism there,” Julie said, and throughout her life, “she had friends of every nationality and every skin color. Those differences were enriching to her.”

“When I was about 5 years old I first became aware of the pervasive segregation of our Southern world,” Ms. Williams wrote, and she came to realize her ancestors were complicit.

“It took a number of years until I learned the difficult truth about my own family background: On both sides, my grandparents had been slave-owners,” she wrote, and added: “The younger generation of today cannot even begin to imagine the world I grew up in; the magnitude of the consequences of racial segregation, so deeply ingrained in our day to day life, is hard to describe.”

Lorna Doone Hughes — she dropped her first name after leaving for college — was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on June 1, 1926.

Her place of birth was due to her mother’s determination to accompany her father on a business trip. She was the only child of Urban Becker Hughes, a petroleum geologist, and Ada Vaughan, who was known for her gardening talents.

While Ms. Williams was a young girl in Mississippi, her father was determined that she would not fall prey to poisonous snakes outside: “He knew how to handle his .22-caliber pistol, shooting every single snake he found lying on rocks to warm up in the morning sun.”

When Ms. Williams visited her godfather and namesake godmother, Lorna Doone Leavell and Jim Leavell, in Ocean Springs, Miss., at the house they called Doonegate, she also took up the snake-removal cause, shooting sunning water moccasins at age 8.

Ms. Williams graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Va., with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s. She lived and worked in New Orleans, then headed to New York City, where through a friend she met Greer Williams at dinner one night.

“As we started talking, I was struck with his amazing intellect, and the fact that he was a writer,” she wrote. “I had always vaguely thought that I would like to be a writer myself — him already being one became part of the romance between us.”

They married in 1952. Mr. Williams, a science writer and editor who formerly was a reporter for the Chicago Tribune, died in 1986.

“Over the decades Greer and I collaborated on more than 14 books,” Ms. Williams wrote. “It never occurred to me to bemoan that my name wasn’t on the cover of the books we had worked on as a team.”

Her name finally appeared on the cover of a collaborative effort about Clarence J. Gamble, a pioneer in the birth control movement.

Ms. Williams had also served as an administrator of social service agencies, and a grant writer. “Most of my professional live I’ve spent working for nonprofit organizations,” she wrote.

Her daughter said that “because of her organizational abilities, which were prodigious, and her ability to write, people started calling her when they needed an interim director.”

In addition to Julie, Ms. Williams leaves another daughter, Deb of Kingsland, Texas; a son, Kevin of Hingham, who was his mother’s caregiver in her late years; and a grandson.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Ms. Williams’s life at 11 a.m. Saturday in Old Ship Church in Hingham.

From childhood onward, Ms. Williams was friends with, or simply encountered, those who later became famous.

Leontyne Price, the future acclaimed soprano, was a girlhood friend in Laurel. When Ms. Williams spent a summer studying in Havana while in college, Fidel Castro was already building his revolutionary reputation (“I knew him only remotely; he was just one of the many campus figures around”).

Visiting a friend’s family in Princeton, N.J., as a young woman, she met Albert Einstein, who lived in the neighborhood. “I have never forgotten this moment when I had the opportunity to shake the hand of this world famous genius,” she wrote.

All these moments became material for the memoir she began in her late 80s.

“I think it was a very gratifying and satisfying process for her,” said her neighbor Britta Nielsen, who has a memoir business. “We met every Tuesday and every Thursday morning for quite a long time. She was quite a remarkable woman.”

Of her long, full life, Ms. Williams wrote: “I have always embraced my life the way it was, with every twist and turn happening along the way, never feeling the need to plan ahead.”

