One morning her grandfather lifted her onto his saddle and rode out with her to a pasture to inspect a row of drought-resistant trees he had planted to halt erosion. They found that the trees, together forming what was called a shelterbelt and supported by a federal New Deal soil conservation program, were growing just fine.

NEW YORK — Lee Botts was 8 years old, a child of northwest Oklahoma and already a keen observer of the region’s violent dust storms in the depths of the Depression, when she had her first lesson in taking sensible measures to fix environmental damage.

The lesson stayed with her, she later said, arousing in her a passion to help protect the earth and kindling a seven-decade career in environmentalism — in her case far removed from that parched Oklahoma soil.

She became a writer, a grassroots organizer, an educator, and a municipal and federal government official whose work would touch practically every drop of water and every mile of shoreline in the Great Lakes basin and educate tens of thousands of people in its ecology.

Mrs. Botts died on Oct. 5 in Oak Park, Ill., at 91. Her son Paul said the cause was complications of dementia.

“Lee Botts was an environmentalist before the environmental movement had a name,” said Elizabeth D. Botts, her daughter and a former reporter for the Chicago Tribune.

In the 1950s and early ’60s, Mrs. Botts worked with Senator Paul Douglas, Democrat of Illinois, to build public support for a proposed 15,000-acre Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. It was established in 1966 and became a national park this year.

By 1968, she was one of Chicago’s first professional environmental activists. That role led to a post as an official in the Environmental Protection Agency’s regional office in Chicago, a presidential appointment to the Great Lakes Basin Commission in Ann Arbor, Mich., and a position in Chicago as a deputy commissioner charged with starting the city’s environment department.

Lee Botts was born Leila Carman on Feb. 25, 1928, in Mooreland, Okla., the only daughter and elder of two children of Bernard and Bertha Bell (Rutledge) Carman. Her father was a contractor, her mother a homemaker.

In 1970, Mrs. Botts organized a conference of local groups from the four states sharing Lake Michigan’s shoreline to advocate for a basin-wide citizens’ organization to campaign against spreading pollution in the lake. It led to the formation of the Lake Michigan Federation. She became its director in 1971 and held the job for four years.

The federation’s achievements included persuading Mayor Richard J. Daley to make Chicago the first Great Lakes city to ban phosphates in detergent. It also lobbied successfully for congressional passage of the 1972 Clean Water Act and pressured states to enforce its provisions to stem sewage and industrial discharges into Lake Michigan.

In 1975, Mrs. Botts joined the staff of the EPA’s Region 5 office in Chicago. A magazine published by the office described her in a headline as “Lady of the Lake.”

Mrs. Botts announced her retirement in 1988, but she never stopped working. In the 1990s, she was invited to give keynote addresses at international conferences in Russia and Estonia and to consult on measures to establish trans-boundary pacts, similar to those in the Great Lakes, to protect rivers and lakes in the former Soviet Union.

In addition to her son Paul and her daughter, Elizabeth, Mrs. Botts leaves two other sons, Karl and Alan, and two grandchildren.