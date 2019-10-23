Miss Elgey had started her career as a journalist, but she found more fulfillment in researching and writing about France’s Fourth Republic, a complex era that lasted from 1946 to 1958. She embarked on the project in the early 1960s and labored on it into the 21st century, delving deep into archives and drawing from oral testimonies. The first volume appeared in 1965, the final one in 2012.

In a statement confirming her death, President Emmanuel Macron of France called Miss Elgey “one of the greatest experts of the Fourth Republic.”

PARIS — Georgette Elgey, a French journalist, editor, and historian best known for her six-volume history of France in the years after World War II, a project that took her nearly a half-century to complete, died on Oct. 8 in Paris. She was 90.

Miss Elgey’s “Histoire de la IVe République” explored a period marked as much by promise as by uncertainty. France experienced strong economic growth in the immediate postwar years under the Marshall Plan, the American effort to put a ravaged Europe back on its feet, and rebuilt its relations with West Germany, a reconciliation that led to the formation of the European Union.

But it was also a time of intense political instability, fueled in part by decolonization and the war for independence in Algeria. Over a 12-year period, 24 separate governments controlled France.

For Miss Elgey, however, history was not simply a subject of study; it was a presence in her life, leaving imprints of Roman Catholicism and conservatism, anti-Semitism and war.

Georgette Lacour-Gayet was born out of wedlock in Paris, the daughter of Georges Lacour-Gayet, a prominent historian, and Madeleine Léon, who was part of the Jewish bourgeoisie and 45 years younger than Lacour-Gayet.

Lacour-Gayet had refused to recognize Georgette as his daughter. Her mother fought for years in court to have him acknowledge her, and though she was unsuccessful, the case tarnished his reputation.

Despite her father’s rejection, Miss Elgey spoke fondly of her childhood in Paris, describing it as a privileged “cocoon.” That changed with World War II, when she and her mother were forced to flee under France’s pro-Nazi Vichy regime. Though they were Roman Catholic converts, they were also of Jewish origin, and they were stopped and imprisoned at the demarcation line between occupied France and the free south.

Miss Elgey and her mother were “miraculously liberated” by a German soldier and managed to hide in a home owned by French and German families, she recalled in an interview in 2012 with L’Express. She slept in a room with the window open in case German soldiers showed up and she needed to escape. The experience would inspire her to write her memoir “La Fenêtre Ouverte” (“The Open Window”), published in 1973.

After the war, Miss Elgey eventually enrolled in secretarial school and find a job in a journalism training center. There she met historian Robert Aron, who asked her to help him write the book “The Vichy Regime, 1940-44” (1954).

She also began freelancing for the journal La Nef and had to choose a surname for her byline. Initially as a “gag,” she said, she picked L.G., her father’s initials, spelling them out as Elgey. She kept the name.

In a conversation with Roger Stéphane, an author, Miss Elgey told him that her research on the Vichy government was the only work she had ever found intellectually satisfying. Stéphane advised her to “write the rest,” she said.