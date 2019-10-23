Mr. Tosches and his fellow music writers Richard Meltzer and Lester Bangs were labeled “the Noise Boys” for their wild, energetic prose, a world away from fan magazines like Tiger Beat and Seventeen. Interviewing Debbie Harry of the band Blondie in 1979 for Creem magazine, he thought nothing of asking whether she shaved or waxed her legs. Neither, it turned out; she told him she plucked them, one hair at a time.

The exact cause has not been determined, but he had been ill, a friend, James Marshall, said.

NEW YORK — Nick Tosches, who started out in the late 1960s as a brash music writer with a taste for the fringes of rock and country, then bent his eclectic style to biographies of such figures as Dean Martin and Sonny Liston and to hard-to-classify novels, died Sunday at his home in New York. He was 69.

“We speak for many minutes of legs and their lore,” he wrote. “Each of us learns a great deal from the other. A mutual respect is born.”

In 1977 Mr. Tosches published his first book, “Country,” a well-researched look at some of country music’s lesser-known and often roguish figures. “Unsung Heroes of Rock ’n’ Roll” followed in 1984, with chapters on Ella Mae Morse, Skeets McDonald, and more.

His first biography, “Hellfire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story,” came out in 1982, and in 1986 he ventured beyond music with “Power on Earth: Michele Sindona’s Explosive Story,” about an Italian financier who was involved in assorted scandals.

One of his most acclaimed biographies followed in 1992. It was “Dino: Living High in the Dirty Business of Dreams,” about Dean Martin.

Nick Tosches was born Oct. 23, 1949, in Newark, N.J., to Nick and Muriel Ann Tosches.

Mr. Tosches’ father owned a bar, and working there as a boy, as he often said later, provided him with the type of street-smart education that mattered. College was never a consideration; instead he held what he described to The Boston Globe in 2000 as “a bunch of strange jobs, both legitimate and illegitimate.”

He liked to tell of the few weeks he spent as a snake hunter for the Miami Serpentarium, which collected venom for research, even though he was afraid of snakes.

At 19 he was living in New York and, as he often related, working for an underwear company on Madison Avenue. “I was doing back then, in the days before computers, what they called paste-ups and mechanicals,” he told Vanity Fair in 2011. “You have a glue pot, a T-square, a razor blade, and you physically put together advertisements.”

Through the 1970s and into the ’80s he wrote for Fusion, a Boston magazine, as well as for Rolling Stone, Creem, and other publications, practicing a free-ranging brand of journalism that would come to be called “gonzo.”

In 1996, he became a contributing editor to Vanity Fair, and an article he wrote for it on boxer Sonny Liston became the 2000 biography “The Devil and Sonny Liston.”

Writing in The Village Voice that year, Robert Christgau called him “a writer of barbwire hilarity and recondite formal daring whose Kantian yawp doubles back on itself three times a sentence as it blows all decent expository standards up the hemorrhoids of history.”

His most acclaimed and most audacious work of fiction, “In the Hand of Dante,” was published in 2002. The story centered on a previously unknown manuscript of Dante’s masterwork, “The Divine Comedy,” and a more or less fictional character named Nick Tosches who is called upon to authenticate it.

An early marriage, in 1972, was brief. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.