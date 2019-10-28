“He was very much responsible for all my formative years,” said Terri Lyne Carrington, a Grammy Award-winning drummer, producer, and educator who used to sit in with acts at the Jazz Workshop, a Boylston Street club Mr. Taylor helped run, when she was a girl growing up in Medford. “He’s part of my history. His legacy lives on through all of us.”

A mainstay for jazz artists young and old, Fred Taylor nurtured burgeoning careers of youths still in school and made sure his venues welcomed seasoned musicians for whom Boston was a regular stop in a lifetime of gigs on the road.

Mr. Taylor, a legend in Boston’s music scene who produced concerts and booked acts for the Jazz Workshop, Paul’s Mall, and Scullers Jazz Club for decades, died Saturday of cancer. He was 90 and had lived most recently in Watertown, after many years in a Kenmore Square condo packed with artifacts from a career promoting artists.

“There is no way to compare Fred to anyone. He was an absolute original, an icon, and one of the best people any of us who have known him over the years could ever hope to know,” Grammy Award-winning guitarist Pat Metheny said in a statement via publicist Sue Auclair, one of Mr. Taylor’s longtime friends.

“What always stood out to me with Fred was his genuine interest in the music,” Metheny said. “Think of the amount of great stuff he has heard in his life. He was around a staggering amount of good notes.”

Mr. Taylor, musicians said, always emphasized the musician part of the music business.

“He lived for the music and was very proud of who he brought in, and became friends with the artists, which was kind of rare,” said jazz guitarist Al Di Meola, who frequented the Jazz Workshop decades ago as a Berklee College of Music student, and was booked into Boston gigs by Mr. Taylor once his own career flourished.

Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval recalled that Mr. Taylor “not only booked the band. He showed up and supported us. We don’t have many people left who really defend and protect jazz music the way he did. We’re really going to miss him very much.”

During a career that had an auspicious start in the early 1950s, when he recorded pianist Dave Brubeck in Boston’s Storyville nightclub, and lasted more than 65 years, Mr. Taylor also booked rock stars. But his association with his favorite music and musicians ran so long and so deep that to many, he was Boston’s Mr. Jazz.

At the Jazz Workshop and Paul’s Mall, side-by-side Boylston Street clubs he helped run from the mid-1960s until 1978, Mr. Taylor booked jazz artists such as Cannonball Adderley, George Benson, Duke Ellington, Bill Evans, Herbie Hancock, Charles Mingus, and Sonny Rollins.

His professional friendship with the often wary Miles Davis was so close that the trumpeter turned to Mr. Taylor to schedule a series of concerts that ended a lengthy performing hiatus. Mr. Taylor booked the historic run at Kix, a disco off Kenmore Square.

At Paul’s Mall, meanwhile, Mr. Taylor brought in non-jazz musicians such as Bruce Springsteen and Earth, Wind & Fire, and comedians including Lily Tomlin and George Carlin.

Mr. Taylor “was the real deal — he was very caring and inspiring,” said Di Meola, a solo star who formerly played with pianist Chick Corea in the jazz fusion band Return to Forever.

Di Meola added that Mr. Taylor “was like my older uncle, and I’m sure he was like that for many people. Fred should be honored by the city of Boston for what he’s done for the arts, and who he has brought in, and what he’s meant to the city.”

Born in Boston on June 8, 1929, Mr. Taylor grew up in Newton and took piano lessons from the teacher known as Madame Margaret Chaloff, who later counted among her students the likes of Keith Jarrett.

The only child of Frank Taylor and Ann Feinstone, Mr. Taylor one day bought jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie’s recording “Salt Peanuts.” Listening to the record was a life-changing experience, he later said, and he began going to the RKO Boston Theater to hear big bands.

By the time Mr. Taylor graduated in 1951 from Boston University, where he studied economics, he had long been frequenting jazz clubs. Even though he initially worked in the family business selling mattresses, he had his ears set on music.

One night in the early 1950s, he brought his tape recorder into the Storyville nightclub and became part of jazz history. On stage were pianist Dave Brubeck and saxophonist Paul Desmond, who were on their way to becoming jazz icons.

“I’d heard about this incredible pianist named Dave Brubeck, and when I saw he was coming to Storyville, I set up the mike where the balance was right, and I recorded him,” Mr. Taylor recalled in a 2004 Globe interview.

“Afterward, I said, ‘Come back to my folks’ house, because we have to plug it into my hi-fi.’ So, Dave and Paul Desmond and I piled into my car and went to my house,” Mr. Taylor added. “When Dave heard it, he said it was great, that he’d never been caught that way playing ‘Over the Rainbow.’ ”

At Brubeck’s request, he sold the tape to a record company, which released it as the “Jazz at Storyville” album, crediting Mr. Taylor as the engineer.

Several years later, Mr. Taylor launched HT Productions. He went on to produce concerts until 2017 for artists including Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary, helping both acts early in their careers.

Mr. Taylor also joined with Tony Mauriello, a partner from the Boylston Street clubs, in running Cinema 733 above the clubs and, for about a decade, the Harvard Square Theater.

Beginning in 1990, Mr. Taylor served as entertainment director at Scullers Jazz Club in the DoubleTree Suites Hotel in Boston for 26 years until he was dismissed at the end of 2016. According to Mr. Taylor, the manager told him the club needed “a change.” Undeterred, Mr. Taylor went on to book shows at the Cabot in Beverly — in his late 80s.

His many honors included JazzBoston’s Roy Haynes Award in 2014, for contributions to the jazz community, and Berklee’s inaugural George Wein Impresario Award, in 2015. Two years later, Berklee established the Fred Taylor Endowed Scholarship Fund to help gifted students who need financial assistance.

Mr. Taylor never married — “I’m married to the business,” he said in 2004 — and leaves no immediate family.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Levine Chapels in Brookline. Plans for a concert to celebrate his life and career will be announced.

Di Meola last saw Mr. Taylor at a recent concert, and “I could see he wasn’t doing well. I hugged him and felt it might be the last time I might see him. It was very emotional.”

Mr. Taylor “really represents a part of jazz history in Boston that’s so important,” said Carrington, who added that through his strong bond with musicians and music, “he was serving humanity first. That’s what art is.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.