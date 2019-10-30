Pope John Paul II had appointed Bishop Lennon administrator of the Boston Archdiocese in December 2002, as Cardinal Bernard F. Law resigned in disgrace amid the clergy sexual abuse scandal.

“I went to college still kind of unsure, but at the end of my first year, it became much more clear to me that this is what God was asking,” he told the Globe in February 2003, adding that his parents “weren’t quite prepared for it. I can’t say that they ever pushed the idea.”

Bishop Richard G. Lennon was a Boston College freshman when he realized he had a calling to become a priest, though he also knew his parents were not initially ready for him to follow that path.

In spring 2006, Bishop Lennon was named the 10th bishop of Cleveland, where the diocese announced that he died Tuesday at age 72. The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reported that Bishop Lennon had vascular dementia when Pope Francis granted him early retirement in December 2016.

“We mourn the passing of the Most Rev. Richard G. Lennon, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Cleveland,” Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley of Boston said Tuesday in a statement.

“As a priest and bishop in the Archdiocese of Boston, Bishop Lennon faithfully served the church through parish ministry, archdiocesan administration, leadership of St. John’s Seminary, and as apostolic administrator of the archdiocese,” O’Malley said. “At all times Bishop Lennon fulfilled his roles of service with confidence in the Lord and recognition of the importance of the work of the church, always focused on the needs of the people under his care.”

Bishop Nelson Perez of Cleveland said in a statement that “in his service to the diocese, Bishop Lennon showed a deep dedication to the faithful governance of the diocese and a tremendous love of the church and the people he shepherded..”

Acrimony had followed Bishop Lennon’s decisions to close parish schools and churches in Boston and Cleveland. Prompted by issues such as too few priests and financial constraints, he ordered 50 parishes to close in the Cleveland Diocese, but 12 appealed to the Vatican and were allowed to remain open, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

In the Boston Archdiocese, Bishop Lennon was ordained in 1973 and initially was a parish priest at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate and St. Mary Church in West Quincy.

Law appointed him to serve as chief canon law expert at the chancery in 1988, and named him rector of St. John’s Seminary in 1999.

Pope John Paul II elevated him to auxiliary bishop in 2001 and made Bishop Lennon apostolic administrator of the archdiocese in December 2002. He served in that role for about seven months until O’Malley became archbishop of Boston.

Bishop Lennon had drawn criticism, including from lawyers representing victims of clergy sexual abuse, for having served in the archdiocesan leadership under Law as the scandal unfolded.

His allegiance to institutional rules prompted some to say he was too much a product of the archdiocese to make the changes necessary in the wake of Law’s resignation.

“We need somebody who is not part of this coterie in Boston,” Roderick MacLeish Jr., an attorney who represented abuse victims, said in a 2003 Globe interview. “Bishop Lennon is not getting the job done.”

In his 2003 Globe interview, Bishop Lennon said it had not been his job, as head of canonical affairs, to deal with abusive priests.

“I had nothing to do with priests who were misbehaving, be it sexually or otherwise,” he said. “The only time that I was involved was if a canonical opinion had to be given — for example if there were a question of jurisdiction.”

He added that “when you’re in a diocese this size, because of the amount of work, out of necessity people become rather specialized. . . . You’re not involved in everything, you’re just not.”

Bishop Christopher J. Coyne of the diocese in Burlington, Vt., said in 2003, when he was the Boston Archdiocese spokesman, that Bishop Lennon was “committed to doing what needs to be done for the spiritual and administrative well-being of the diocese.”

The older of two brothers, Richard Gerard Lennon was born March 26, 1947, in Arlington, where his family recited the rosary daily. In the early 1900s, his uncles had helped build St. James the Apostle — his parish church, where he served as an altar boy.

It was there, Bishop Lennon would later say, that he was inspired by the parish priests and “the way they cheerfully, and in such a committed way, lived what they were doing.”

He was a son of Albert and Mary Lennon. His father was Arlington’s deputy fire chief, and Bishop Lennon retained a strong affinity for that calling, too — his extended family included other firefighters.

Richard Lennon attended Matignon High, a Catholic school in Cambridge. He was in the math club and had planned to major in mathematics at Boston College, which he attended for two years before switching to St. John’s Seminary.

Self-taught in canon law, Bishop Lennon eventually accumulated a personal library of more than 300 volumes on the subject.

As a parish priest, Bishop Lennon kept his connection to firefighting. He was the Scituate Fire Department chaplain, kept a scanner in the rectory, and helped fight blazes when firefighters were injured. He also assisted in rescuing families who had been trapped by coastal floodwaters during the Blizzard of 1978.

Standing 6-foot-2, he spoke in a booming voice with a strong Boston accent and punctuated conversation with self-deprecating humor. Valuing loyalty, he visited the same Arlington barber for years and was just as devoted to a Newton Centre tobacconist who stocked his favorite blends for his pipe.

He delivered homilies without notes, telling the Globe that he had never written one down. Yet learning to speak in public was, in some ways, his most formidable personal challenge.

As a boy, he stuttered so noticeably that he avoided being called on in class and rarely spoke, which frequently was a humiliating experience.

The stutter continued into his seminary years. Some faculty members considered asking him to leave, concerned that it might not make sense to train a priest who couldn’t preach.

Bishop Lennon later told the Globe that he willed himself to stop stuttering.

“This was something I really wanted, to be a priest, and I needed to pull myself together, and I did,” he said in 2003.

But even after the stutter was gone, the fear remained.

“I never get up there that I’m not a nervous wreck,” he said.

Bishop Lennon, whose brother, Albert Jr., died in 2009, leaves no immediate family. Details of a funeral Mass were not immediately available.

Of his affinity for canon law, Bishop Lennon told the Globe that “in the real world you need order, so that the people in the church can all realize their vocation, their duties.”

“The church isn’t just in my head,” he added. “It’s reality, and when you’re dealing with reality, you have to have some order.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.