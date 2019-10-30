Panerai was widely admired throughout a 65-year operatic career for his full-bodied sound and the elegance of his singing. Steeped in the Italian vocal heritage, he sang with supple phrasing and evenness throughout his entire vocal range.

His death, at his home in the hillside town of Settignano, came after a brief illness, said the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, the arts festival run under the auspices of the Florence opera, where Panerai performed for decades.

Rolando Panerai, an Italian baritone who sang more than 150 roles at leading international opera houses, made many classic recordings, and appeared frequently with the celebrated soprano Maria Callas in her prime, died on Oct. 22 just outside Florence, Italy. He was 95.

If not the most charismatic presence onstage, he readily conveyed authority and dramatic depth and brought a light comedic touch to the title roles of Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” and Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” among many other characters.

Though his repertory was extensive, Panerai focused closely on Italian opera. Earlier in his career, he sang several German roles in Italian translation, such as Amfortas in Wagner’s “Parsifal.”

Outlining the requisite qualities of a true “Verdi baritone” in an interview earlier this year with Classical Singer magazine, Panerai essentially described his own voice: “a dark brownish tint like bronze” coupled with “the quality of the metal, which reminds us of the power and strength.”

Rolando Panerai was born the youngest of three brothers on Oct. 17, 1924, in Campi Bisenzio, near Florence. His father, Oreste, ran a shoe factory. His mother was Ada (Paoli) Panerai. He was drawn to music early. He studied at the academy in Florence, continued his training in Milan and made his stage debut in 1946 as Enrico in “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the theater in his hometown.

His career progressed steadily, with appearances at La Scala in Milan, where he became a regular, and at major houses in Europe. In 1958 he made his American debut with the San Francisco Opera.

He continued to sing, as well as coach and, in later years, direct operas, through his 70s. In 2011, at 87, he sang the title role of “Gianni Schicchi” in Genoa. Panerai attributed his longevity to giving up smoking in his 20s and a Mediterranean diet.