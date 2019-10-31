Playing for 21 major league seasons, Mr. Fairly was a two-time All-Star. A left-handed batter with a compact swing, he had a .266 career batting average with 1,913 hits, 1,044 runs batted in, and 215 home runs. He hit a career high .322 with the 1961 Dodgers.

The Seattle Mariners, for whom Mr. Fairly was a longtime broadcaster, said the cause was cancer.

Ron Fairly, an outfielder and first baseman who in a career of nearly half a century played on three World Series championship teams with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1960s and later moved to the broadcast booth, died Wednesday in Indian Wells, Calif. He was 81.

Advertisement

Mr. Fairly played on the Dodgers teams that won the World Series in 1959, when they defeated the Chicago White Sox in six games; in 1963, when they swept the New York Yankees; and in 1965, when he hit two home runs and three doubles, drove in six runs, and batted .379 as the Dodgers bested the Minnesota Twins in seven games. His last World Series appearance was in 1966, when the Dodgers were swept by the Baltimore Orioles.

Mr. Fairly was named an All-Star while playing for the Montreal Expos in 1973, when he hit .298 with 17 home runs. Playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, in 1977, he hit a career-high 19 home runs and was an All-Star again.

He retired following the 1978 season after playing for the California Angels, his sixth team.

Mr. Fairly was a TV and radio broadcaster for the Angels from 1980 to 1986, for the San Francisco Giants from 1987 to 1992, and finally for the Mariners. He was a full-time member of the Seattle broadcast team from 1993 to 2006 and filled in on some games afterward.

Ronald Ray Fairly was born July 12, 1938, in Macon, Ga., when his father, Carl, was playing for the minor league Macon Peaches.

Advertisement

The Mariners said Mr. Fairly’s survivors include three sons, Mike, Steve, and Patrick, and grandchildren. His wife, Mary, died before him.