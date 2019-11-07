COTONOU, Benin — Albert Tevoedjre, a Benin political scientist and one of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan’s most trusted experts on social and economic development strategies for Africa, died in Porto-Novo, Benin. He was 89.

Mr. Tevoedjre served for two years as a special representative to the Ivory Coast, the West African country where a 1999 coup shattered decades of prosperity and calm.