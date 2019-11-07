COTONOU, Benin — Albert Tevoedjre, a Benin political scientist and one of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan’s most trusted experts on social and economic development strategies for Africa, died in Porto-Novo, Benin. He was 89.
Mr. Tevoedjre served for two years as a special representative to the Ivory Coast, the West African country where a 1999 coup shattered decades of prosperity and calm.
During his tenure as envoy to Ivory Coast from 2003-2005, Mr. Tevoedjre was instrumental in getting President Laurent Gbagbo to approve the deployment of French and West African troops in the west of the country, where rebels and militias flourished.
Mr. Tevoedjre also chaired ‘‘Millennium for Africa,’’ which he initiated in 1998 with the help of Annan. The project aimed to bring together eminent Africans to reflect on the major economic, social, and political challenges facing the continent and find solutions.