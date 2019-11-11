In Congress, Mr. Hughes, a Democrat, was known for his work on issues related to senior citizens, the environment, and gun control. For most of the 1980s, he was chairman of the House Subcommittee on Crime, a period that produced a ban on armor-piercing bullets and some attempts to limit assault weapons, among other proposals.

NEW YORK — William J. Hughes, who served 20 years in Congress representing the Second District of New Jersey and then was US ambassador to Panama during the years leading up to the transfer of control of the Panama Canal from the United States to Panama, died Oct. 30 at his home in Ocean City, N.J. He was 87.

Mr. Hughes said he was not antigun — “I’m a hunter myself, and I own guns myself,” he told The New York Times in 1992 — but the National Rifle Association continually opposed his initiatives, and his political enemies zeroed in on the gun issue when he ran for reelection in 1992.

Anonymous fliers circulated that fall pictured a saluting Adolf Hitler above the words: “Everyone in favor of gun control raise your right hand. Dump Bill Hughes.”

Mr. Hughes won that election, which turned out to be his last. He declined to run again in 1994, and in 1995 President Bill Clinton named Mr. Hughes ambassador to Panama.

He served in that post until October 1998. In 1999, completing a 20-year process set in motion by treaties signed during President Carter’s administration in the 1970s, control of the Panama Canal was formally transferred to Panama.

Among the honors Mr. Hughes received in his home state was the dedication, in 2008, of a research center at Stockton University in Galloway, N.J., in his name.

New Jersey’s current governor, Phil Murphy, invoked it in a tribute posted on his official website.

“Congressman Hughes will continue to inspire future leaders through the work of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University,” the governor said., “perhaps the most fitting tribute to his tremendous legacy.”

William John Hughes was born Oct. 17, 1932, in Salem, N.J., to William Wesley Hughes and Pauline Hughes Mehaffey.

He was first assistant prosecutor for Cape May County, N.J., from 1960 to 1970, accounting for another area of interest once he was elected to Congress, crime.

He first ran for Congress in 1970, unsuccessfully challenging the Republican incumbent, Charles Sandman.

Four years later, though, after Sandman had gained notoriety for his aggressive defense of President Nixon as the House Judiciary Committee was considering articles of impeachment, Mr. Hughes used that against him.

“When Sandman spoke,” he told The Times just before the election that November, “the nation either laughed or wept, and the people were disgusted with that they saw: a sneering, sarcastic, old-line politician who behaved like a carnival barker and one who couldn’t possibly see right from wrong.”

Mr. Hughes won handily, and challengers in his subsequent elections didn’t come close to defeating him.

Mr. Hughes married Nancy Gibson in 1956. She died last year. He leaves a brother, Daniel; three daughters, Lynne Hughes, Barbara Hughes Sullivan, and Tama Hughes; a son, William Jr.; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.