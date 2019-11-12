Mr. Flood, who was also his advisor, “viewed all his roles as a lifetime assignment,” added Janfaza, who went on to play hockey at Harvard University.

“He had a great ability and desire to lift people up,” said Andy Janfaza, who is on the Noble and Greenough Board of Trustees and was coached by Mr. Flood. “And he was an impact person who changed the trajectory of many lives, including mine.”

As a teacher, coach, and administrator at Noble and Greenough School, and later as headmaster at Salisbury School, Dick Flood made sure his office, home, and heart were always open to his students and athletes.

A star athlete at Nobles who once pitched a no-hitter for Williams College against Dartmouth College, Mr. Flood died in his Jamestown, R.I., home Oct. 30 of cancer. He was 84.

“A legend at Nobles, an icon in New England independent schools, and a beloved husband, father, and friend, Dick Flood will be enormously missed by many,” said Catherine Hall, head of school at Noble and Greenough.

Mr. Flood, who was known as Floodo, was a visionary who took his Nobles hockey team on overseas playing tours in the 1970s and also founded the Europa Cup, a summertime hockey league that gave exposure and experience to Boston-area players.

“Floodo kept sports in the proper perspective, and I always admired that,” said Bill Cleary, a former Harvard hockey coach and athletic director who had competed in hockey and baseball for Belmont Hill School against Mr. Flood. “He was personable in a quiet way, extremely thoughtful, and approachable.”

When Mr. Flood left Noble and Greenough to become headmaster at Salisbury School in Connecticut in 1988, his family, friends, and colleagues at Nobles established a scholarship fund in his honor.

Salisbury, an all-boys private school, was celebrating its 100th anniversary on Sept. 11, 2001, when faculty, staff, and students gathered for a group photograph at the football field at the moment the World Trade Center towers were attacked in New York City.

Mr. Flood later wrote an inspiring message to the school community, saying the centennial photograph “brought such a powerful sense of emotion, affirmation, and hope to my eyes and onto my heart and soul. These young men have figured out what in life they truly care about. They want their world to stand for justice, fairness, and peace.”

He added that “within each face . . . I find hope and promise for tomorrow.”

As headmaster until 2003, Mr. Flood coordinated Salisbury’s Centennial Campaign, helping raise millions for the endowment and for construction of a library, arts center, and humanities and science buildings.

“I owe everything I am to Dick,” said Salisbury’s current headmaster, Chisholm Chandler. “He was the most incredible mentor anyone could ask for.”

Chandler added that Mr. Flood “put us on the path to where we are today and he will always be one of my greatest heroes.”

Richard Thomas Flood Jr. was a son of Richard Flood and the former Ellen Holdrege. The hockey rink at Nobles is named for Mr. Flood’s father, who coached him and is an inductee to the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

Mr. Flood was the Nobles football team’s quarterback, a pitcher on the baseball team, and first line center on the hockey team. He was also praised in his yearbook for a “sweet” singing voice.

He graduated from Williams College in 1957, the year he joined the faculty at the Pomfret School in Connecticut and married Sally Elliot of Newton. She later worked in admissions at Noble and Greenough and was like a second mother to Salisbury students.

“Her career was to work alongside my dad and it was a great partnership of best friends,” said their daughter, Kassy Fritz of Andover. “Treating others with respect and working hard is the example our family carries forward from our mom and dad.”

In 2009, the new athletic center at Salisbury School was named in honor of Richard and Sally Flood. Mrs. Flood died last year.

Mr. Flood received a master’s in teaching from Brown University and worked at the Westminster School in Simsbury, Conn., before returning to Noble and Greenough in 1967. There, he also taught French and English and was dean of school.

Along with Milton Academy hockey coach Dick “Lefty” Marr, a Williams College teammate and close friend, they founded the Flood-Marr Christmas hockey tournament, which is now in its 55th year and is hosted by both schools.

“We were private school rivals as players and coaching rivals who had an extraordinary lifelong friendship,” Mr. Flood told the Globe after Marr died in 2016. He added that “while we liked to beat one another on the ice, we rejoiced in the other’s successes.”

For several years, Mr. Flood and Marr took their combined hockey teams to Europe to represent American Sports Ambassadors. The Europa Cup, held at Babson College, was a showcase for local high school and prep players.

Mr. Flood is a member of the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame and a recipient of a Distinguished Service Award from the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council.

While chairing planned giving for the Williams class of ’57, Mr. Flood presented the college with a donation that funded two major scholars programs during its 60th reunion.

He was chosen that weekend as the Joseph’s Coat recipient for “being held in high esteem” by fellow alumni.

After retiring from Salisbury School, Mr. Flood founded Dick Flood Educational Services, helping young educators find jobs in independent schools and placing college-bound students.

In addition to his daughter, Mr. Flood leaves two sons who played hockey for him at Nobles, Samuel of Ridgewood, N.J., and Richard III of London; a brother, Laurence of Blue Hill, Maine; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Jamestown.

“The night before the Winter Classic at Fenway Park in 2010, I took my dad and daughter there to skate under the lights, and dad even took a few shots with the puck,” recalled Sam Flood, now an executive with NBC Sports.

“It was a special occasion for our family and a great joy for him, and a moment in time I will never forget.”

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.