Mr. Kongshaug’s wide-ranging career included work with some of Norway’s best-known pop musicians. A guitarist since childhood, he also recorded two jazz albums of his own.

NEW YORK — Jan Erik Kongshaug, a recording engineer who helped sculpt the rich and quietly splendorous sound of ECM Records, an influential label that has produced timeless jazz and contemporary classical recordings, died on Nov. 5 in Oslo. He was 75.

But his most lasting contributions came with ECM, where he engineered or mastered hundreds of albums from 1970 until the end of his life. Though he played a more inconspicuous role than Manfred Eicher, the label’s renowned founder and main producer, Mr. Kongshaug was arguably just as crucial to defining the famous “ECM sound,” which relied on precision and fidelity and used heavy helpings of reverb to create a feeling of both magnitude and intimacy.

“We had an influence on each other,” Eicher recalled in a phone interview. “He was not an experienced engineer at the beginning; I was not an experienced producer. We learned to capture sound together, to shape sound together.”

The pair first collaborated on the experimental Norwegian saxophonist Jan Garbarek’s 1970 quartet record, “Afric Pepperbird,” one of the earliest ECM albums. They felt an immediate kinship.

“We had the same attitude toward sound; it was very easy,” Mr. Kongshaug said in a 2010 interview with the website All About Jazz. “We didn’t have to talk. It just worked, and it sounded nice.”

The techniques they developed would leave a major mark on the recorded output of guitarist Pat Metheny, pianists Keith Jarrett and Chick Corea, vibraphonist Gary Burton, and other jazz luminaries, as well as contemporary classical artists on ECM’s roster including Meredith Monk and Arvo Pärt.

“Across styles,” New York Times critic Jon Pareles wrote of ECM in 2017, “the label’s hallmark has been the contemplative detail of its music, a kind of acoustic enhanced realism.”

Despite the sonic distinctiveness of the albums they made together, Mr. Kongshaug always adapted to the strengths and idiosyncrasies of the musicians he recorded. He would sometimes place microphones far from the instruments to capture the sound of the room; other times he simply used reverb to create a feeling of space.

“He changed the sound as necessary when we recorded,” Eicher said. “Chick Corea’s solo records, Paul Bley’s solo record ‘Open, to Love,’ and Keith Jarrett’s ‘Facing You’: All three piano players recorded on the same piano, but all sounded very different — from the mike positions, the different action. We never had a standard sound.”