Mr. Sadao met Fuller, the noted designer, author, and theorist who died in 1983, while studying at Cornell University, and the two were soon collaborating. Fuller was pursuing out-there ideas in design and architecture, and it often fell to Mr. Sadao to do the practical work of implementing them.

His family said the cause was heart and kidney failure.

NEW YORK — Shoji Sadao, an architect whose behind-the-scenes talent helped bring to life the innovations of two 20th-century visionaries, R. Buckminster Fuller and Isamu Noguchi, died on Nov. 3 in Tokyo. He was 92.

One particularly high-profile Fuller design was the US pavilion at Expo 67, the international exposition held in Montreal in 1967. It was a striking 20-story geodesic dome, one of his signature shapes — “a knockout,” The Boston Globe called it at the time.

Advertisement

“Fuller was the face of the project,” Alec Nevala-Lee, who is writing a biography of Fuller, said by e-mail, “but the majority of the design and logistical side was handled by Mr. Sadao and Peter Floyd of the Cambridge architectural firm Geometrics Inc.

“Sadao was careful to downplay his role,” Nevala-Lee continued, “but there isn’t much doubt that he was primarily responsible for what he called ‘the physical work’ on the dome, including the underlying mathematics and details of construction.”

Mr. Sadao filled a similar role with Noguchi, the acclaimed sculptor and landscape architect. He helped turn Noguchi’s concepts, whether for the Hart Plaza fountain in Detroit or the 400-acre Moerenuma Park in Sapporo, Japan, into reality.

“Shoji’s architectural background was instrumental to these large projects,” Thomas T.K. Zung, who became a partner of Mr. Sadao’s in the firm Buckminster Fuller, Sadao & Zung Architects, said by e-mail.

“Shoji’s accomplishment was his service to two geniuses, Bucky and Isamu,” Zung added. “Shoji was an architectural samurai — he understood them both and added to their mix, without need or benefit of self-glory.”

Advertisement

Mr. Sadao, whose parents emigrated from Japan, came to fill that role via an unusual route that included both time in an internment camp during World War II and service in the Army.

Shoji Sadao was born in Los Angeles; his family said that he and his high school transcript gave his birth date as Dec. 20, 1926, but that his parents, Riichi and Otatsu (Kodama) Sadao, registered the date on his birth certificate as Jan. 2, 1927.

His father was a farmer, his mother a homemaker, and they spoke only rudimentary English, using Japanese as their main language. Mr. Sadao grew up an English speaker, learning the language from friends and at school.

After World War II began, he and most of his family were sent to the Gila River internment camp in Arizona along with thousands of other Japanese-Americans. He finished high school there.

The camp staff included Quakers who were conscientious objectors, he said, and for a work-study program he was paired with a Quaker architect who was in charge of buildings and grounds. That got him interested in architecture.

Young people could leave the camps if they were accepted to a college, and Mr. Sadao got into Boston University. He had just begun freshman year there in 1945 when he was drafted into the Army. He was at basic training at Camp Croft in South Carolina when V-J Day came in August 1945, marking the end of the war.

Advertisement

He served for four years, stationed in Germany in a topographic unit, experience that would come in handy when he met Fuller.

Mr. Sadao had enrolled at Cornell University’s School of Architecture on the GI Bill, and Fuller turned up there in 1952 as a visiting professor. Fuller set the students to constructing a 20-foot-diameter “miniature earth” project, a sphere with the continental land masses marked on its surface. Mr. Sadao’s experience in the topographic corps made him a key figure in the project.

“I had some knowledge of cartography,” he said at a 2003 symposium in Tivoli, N.Y., “so I became one of the leaders of the various project groups” — the one responsible for rendering the earth’s features on the giant sphere in copper wire.

Mr. Sadao graduated in 1954 with a degree in architecture and joined Fuller’s office in Raleigh, N.C. Among the projects he worked on there was the design of lightweight shelters for military equipment and personnel that could be airlifted to areas where they were needed.

Mr. Sadao was also a quiet force behind “Three Structures by Buckminster Fuller,” a 1959-60 exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Mr. Sadao, who had lived in Tokyo in recent years, leaves his wife, Tsuneko Sawada Sadao, whom he married in 1972; a sister, Masako Asawa; and a brother, Frank.