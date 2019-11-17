The website did not specify the cause of Gebre’s death. The Los Angeles Times reported that she had been receiving medical treatment in Los Angeles in recent years after a car accident in 1987 left her with nerve damage. Doctors told her she might never walk again. But she went on to run six marathons, raising money to pursue her charitable projects.

Her death was announced by the website of the nonprofit group she founded, KMG Ethiopia, which has helped end the culturally entrenched practice of genital mutilation and has empowered women.

NEW YORK — Bogaletch Gebre, an Ethiopian women’s rights activist and scientist who helped lead a successful campaign in her homeland against female genital mutilation, a barbaric practice she herself had endured growing up there, died Nov. 2 in Los Angeles. Her birth date is not known, but she was said to be 66.

Advertisement

That was just one sign of the determination that propelled her life. Ms. Gebre overcame extraordinary adversity in her youth, gaining an education and moving to Israel and the United States for scientific training, then returning to Ethiopia to focus on improving the lives of its women.

Through her efforts, the rate of female genital mutilation in the areas where KMG Ethiopia operated dropped to 3 percent from 100 percent over 10 years, according to a 2008 UNICEF study. In addition, some of these areas banned child marriage, bride abduction, polygamy, and domestic violence.

The UNICEF study recommended the KMG model be replicated in other parts of Africa.

The British newspaper The Independent called Ms. Gebre “the woman who began the rebellion of Ethiopian women.”

The rebellion was not a conventional one of protest or labor strikes, but instead was rooted in community conversations designed to reach consensus and bring about cultural change. KMG started, with the help of grants, by focusing on the practical, day-to-day needs of rural communities, like fixing bridges, digging wells and planting trees to ease the burdens of women who had to fetch water and firewood.

Advertisement

Then came the facilitated conversations about what needed to change.

As the KMG described the process, there would be testimonials from parents “that they would not allow their daughters to be cut, that the men wanted to marry uncut girls, that the abuse of wives and children would be stopped, that daughters will be kept in school, that no girl would be married without her will.”

Ms. Gebre was born into a farm family. When she was 12, she was subjected to female genital mutilation. She nearly bled to death; one of her sisters did die that way.

Once a girl healed, a process that took about two months, she would be considered ready for marriage. Had Ms. Gebre accepted that fate, she likely would have led a life of drudgery as an illiterate farm wife.

“Women were regarded as no better than the cows they milked,” she said.

She instead won a scholarship to a boarding school in Addis Ababa. From there, she studied microbiology and physiology in Jerusalem, and then won a Fulbright scholarship to study at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she earned her master’s degree.