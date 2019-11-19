Early in her varied career, Ms. Brightman was known for her involvement in the issues of the 1960s; among other things, she founded Viet Report, an influential newsletter about the Vietnam War, in 1965. She traveled to both North Vietnam and Cuba during that period.

NEW YORK —Carol Brightman, who wrote a book on the novelist and critic Mary McCarthy, a traveler in rarefied literary circles, then wrote another on what might be considered McCarthy’s polar opposite, the Grateful Dead, died on Nov. 11 in Damariscotta, Maine. She was 80.

Advertisement

“Carol was one of the first to make vivid that an antidote to mass media was needed to understand the truth about what was going on in Vietnam,” the novelist Beverly Gologorsky, who was Viet Report’s managing editor, said by e-mail.

But Ms. Brightman was perhaps best known for three books. In 1992 she published “Writing Dangerously: Mary McCarthy and Her World,” a biography of the groundbreaking, sometimes controversial author of “The Group” (1963) and other novels. Susan Brownmiller, reviewing “Writing Dangerously” in The Chicago Tribune, called it “a thoughtful, utterly admirable venture, written with the kind of balance and fairness that McCarthy herself was not wont to display.”

Three years later Ms. Brightman edited “Between Friends: The Correspondence of Hannah Arendt and Mary McCarthy, 1949-1975.” Her next book, published in 1998, traded that highbrow world for the one inhabited by Deadheads.

Titled “Sweet Chaos: The Grateful Dead’s American Adventure,” the book brought a nonfan’s perspective to the Grateful Dead phenomenon. Ms. Brightman wasn’t a complete outsider — her sister, Candace Brightman, was the band’s lighting designer for many years — but she attended her first Dead concert only in 1972, years after the group had begun to draw attention. In the book she contrasted her own 1960s activism with the Dead’s apolitical, mellow worldview.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know it then,” she wrote in the introduction, describing the 1972 concert she attended in New York, “but I was witnessing the genesis of a movement whose takeoff was related to the breakdown of my own. If the climate of the ’60s made you feel things could be changed and were worth changing, the climate of the ’70s, more like today’s, counseled retreat from storms over which you had no control.”

She interviewed not only members of the group but also fans, and she came to appreciate their devotion.

“Deadheads are everywhere and nowhere,” she wrote, “so much a part of American life as to appear almost invisible.”

Carol Deborah Morton Brightman was in Baltimore. Her daughter said she was named after an aunt, Deborah Morton, who had in turn been named after Deborah Sampson, an ancestor from Sharon, Mass., who had fought in the Revolutionary War disguised as a man — a connection, she said, from which Ms. Brightman drew inspiration and identity.