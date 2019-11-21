So when civil rights groups gathered at the White House on June 22, 1963, two months before the March on Washington, Kennedy pulled King aside in the Rose Garden. The president told King that he had to fire Mr. O’Dell and Stanley Levison, a white businessman and King aide, for ties to the party, according to multiple historical accounts. Levison was under FBI surveillance at the time. “They’re Communists,” Kennedy was said to have remarked.

He brought a diverse résumé to the job, having worked as a merchant seaman, union activist, and insurance salesman. But he had also been a member of the Communist Party, which alarmed President John F. Kennedy and the director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover.

NEW YORK —By mid-1963, Jack O’Dell had been working for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference for about 18 months, raising funds and helping to register voters.

The president warned King that holding on to such friends could imperil his administration’s alliance with King, who was president of the SCLC, an umbrella civil rights group that was formed in 1957. King dismissed O’Dell in a July 3 letter to him.

“Dr. King would have kept Jack O’Dell forever; he didn’t believe in demonizing anyone,” Taylor Branch, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Parting the Waters” (1988), the first of a three-volume history of the civil rights era, said in a phone interview. “But it was a demand from the Kennedy administration.”

After Mr. O’Dell left King’s orbit — as did Levison, who was not an SCLC employee — he was a writer for Freedomways, a black intellectual and arts journal; a professor of history and colonialism at the Antioch Graduate School of Education in Washington; chairman of the Pacifica Foundation radio station group; and an aide to the Rev. Jesse Jackson at Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition and in his presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988.

Mr. O’Dell died of a stroke on Oct. 31 in a hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, his wife, Jane Power, said. He was 96.

Hunter Pitts O’Dell was born on Aug. 11, 1923, in Detroit. His father, George, owned a restaurant, and his mother, Emily (Pitts) O’Dell, taught piano to adults. After his parents divorced, Hunter was raised by his paternal grandparents, John O’Dell, a janitor in a public library whose nickname, Jack, Hunter adopted; and Georgianna O’Dell, a homemaker. One of his great-grandfathers had escaped slavery to join the Union Army.

Mr. O’Dell studied pharmacology for two years in the early 1940s at Xavier University in New Orleans, where, he said, he first encountered segregation.

Mr. O’Dell left Xavier to join the merchant marine, where he was introduced to labor activism through the progressive National Maritime Union. But after years of sailing the world, he was expelled from the union — which was being torn apart by an internal ideological struggle — for being a Communist. He had joined the party in the ’50s while living in New Orleans.

His education as a radical activist led him to join the National Negro Youth Congress, a civil rights organization that brought him into contact with Communists such as James Jackson, one of its founders.

Although he said he was not very active as a Communist, he was subpoenaed to testify before the Senate internal security subcommittee.

Mr. O’Dell is also survived by a daughter, Judith Beatty; a son, Tshaka Lafayette; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Edwin; and a sister, Carolyn Peart.