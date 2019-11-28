Unlike some of the men he worked for, Mr. Biondi was not flashy. Rather, he was a quiet dealmaker known for giving savvy financial presentations and allowing executives beneath him the freedom to do their work without his interference.

His daughter Anne Simonds said the cause was bladder cancer.

NEW YORK — Frank Biondi Jr., whose financial and managerial expertise helped earn him the chief executive jobs at three entertainment giants — HBO, Viacom, and Universal Studios — died Monday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 74.

“My basic job is to enhance the value of the assets and get some of the debt down,” he said in an interview with The New York Times when he took over at Viacom in 1987. “It plays on the financial skills that I have had and is a chance to strengthen the organization and its businesses.”

During his nine years there, Viacom acquired Paramount Pictures and Blockbuster Entertainment, the video chain. But Mr. Biondi operated in the substantial shadow of Sumner Redstone, the impulsive billionaire who acquired Viacom in early 1987.

Mr. Biondi’s enthusiasm about the entertainment colossus he was helping to build ended less than a year later when Redstone fired him, reportedly over Paramount’s faltering box-office performance. Mr. Biondi also said that the two men’s relationship had soured as the mercurial Redstone, Viacom’s chairman, played an increasingly hands-on role.

A few months later, he was hired to run Universal Studios. Again he was at the mercy of another wealthy owner-investor: Edgar Bronfman Jr., a scion of the family that owned the Seagram distillery company who had acquired MCA, Universal’s parent company, in 1995.

But Universal’s motion picture division had financial problems, and Mr. Biondi was forced out after two years in a corporate restructuring. He said at the time that, like Redstone, Bronfman told him that he wanted to be more hands-on.

Universal would be the last of his corporate jobs.

Frank Joseph Biondi Jr. was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Manhattan and raised in Livingston, N.J. His father was a chemical engineer who had worked on the Manhattan Project during World War II. His mother, Virginia (Willis) Biondi, was a homemaker.

At Princeton University, where he played center field on the baseball team, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He also earned an MBA at Harvard Business School.

He worked at several Wall Street brokerages and set up a financial consulting firm before he went to work in 1972 for TelePrompTer, an early cable television franchise in New York City. He left in 1973 to join Children’s Television Workshop (now Sesame Workshop) as assistant treasurer, excited to join the nonprofit company that was producing groundbreaking shows like “Sesame Street” and “The Electric Company.”

“They’ve done something remarkable in the programming business,” Mr. Biondi told the Cable Center, a nonprofit educational organization, in an interview in 2000, “and here we were trying to make sure it was institutionalized.”

He moved to HBO in 1978 for a programming job, and after five years was named the president and chief executive. He was part of the team — which also included Michael Fuchs, who brought him to the company — that turned HBO into a television powerhouse. The close friendship between Mr. Biondi and Fuchs ended when Mr. Biondi, not Fuchs, was named chief executive.

During his time at HBO, the company, then a part of Time Inc., acquired exclusive rights to show films made by Columbia Pictures and Orion Pictures; started a new studio, Tri-Star, with Columbia and CBS; and built a new satellite uplink facility on Long Island.

Fuchs recalled in a phone interview that Mr. Biondi did not ruffle feathers and was not a difficult outsize character, as many executives in the entertainment business are.

“He was like a unicorn,” Fuchs said. “At his level, he was a singular exception. At HBO, I used him as my other half; he was more conservative and financial than I am. I’m all instinct.”

In October 1984, amid concerns at Time Inc. about the slowing of HBO’s once dramatic subscriber growth, Mr. Biondi left over what were called “policy differences.” He was replaced by Fuchs.

Soon after, Mr. Biondi resurfaced as the executive vice president of Coca-Cola’s entertainment business sector, which included Columbia Pictures. He later became chairman of Coca-Cola Television. While there, his biggest deals were the acquisitions of Norman Lear and Jerry Perenchio’s Embassy Communications and Merv Griffin’s production company.

He wasn’t there long before Redstone hired him to run Viacom.

In the Cable Center interview, Mr. Biondi recalled his last encounter with Redstone.

“He said, ‘I want to make a change,’ ” Mr. Biondi said. “ ‘I always wanted to run my own company. It’s been great.’ It hit the tape about 4:00. . . and about 4:05 I got a call from Edgar Bronfman.”

In addition to his daughter Anne, Mr. Biondi leaves his wife, Carol (Oughton) Biondi; another daughter, Jane Biondi Munna; six grandchildren; and a brother, Robert.