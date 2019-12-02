LOS ANGELES — Shelley Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on “Will & Grace,” died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness, her publicist said. She was 83.

Ms. Morrison played Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of “Will & Grace” from 1999 to 2006, in a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in a comedy series.

The character, originally written for a single episode, was so popular in her interactions with costar Megan Mullally that she would appear in 68 episodes during the NBC series’ eight seasons.