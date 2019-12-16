Born with spina bifida, Mr. Burnham walked with a limp and with the aid of crutches and a cane his entire life. That didn’t stop him from doing his job as sports editor of the Haverhill Gazette from the early 1960s to the early 1980s.

For Fred Burnham, simply climbing up to the press boxes of high school football fields could be an athletic endeavor that rivaled what happened in the games he covered.

“A lesser man would have said, ‘I can’t do this,’ ” said Paul Ryan, a former three-sport standout at Haverhill High School. “Fred loved what he did, he persevered, and he was respected for both.”

Mr. Burnham, a former color commentator on radio station WHAV for Haverhill High football games, died Nov. 29 in Oxford Manor nursing home in Haverhill. He was 81 and a lifelong Haverhill resident.

Mr. Burnham had spent the winter months at his other home in Sunrise, Fla., and he rented a summer cottage on Salisbury Beach.

A versatile reporter, he built a career that ranged from sitting on the bench at local Little League games while keeping statistics to covering 18 World Series and the Indianapolis 500.

In a 2014 Haverhill Gazette column, Tom Vartabedian paid tribute to his longtime friend.

“For the life of me, I could never understand how Fred got around,” wrote Vartabedian, who died in 2016 and had started his 50-year career at the Haverhill Gazette in 1966. “Yet he never skipped a beat when it came to coverage.”

Vartabedian wrote that he and Mr. Burnham had a beat that included about a dozen area high schools. On Thanksgiving Day, after the pair covered their football games, they would call other coaches from the office for their scores until around 8 p.m., and then head “to the VFW for a nightcap,” he added.

“Fred and I burned the sports candle at both ends,” Vartabedian wrote, adding that Mr. Burnham “never let his handicap stand in the way of a story or a good time. He was resilient.”

Vartabedian’s daughter, Sonya Vartabedian, an editor at the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune, said the newspaper business “wasn’t a job to Freddie and my dad. It was a way of life.”

John Paolino, a former Haverhill High basketball and baseball coach, described Mr. Burnham as “congenial and warm” — someone who enjoyed sharing stories about covering the World Series and the friendships he made.

“Fred never put down an athlete in his writing, but always wrote truthfully,” Paolino said.

Tim Coco, president and general manager at WHAV, said Mr. Burnham “knew every local high school athlete by name and could offer anecdotes about each.”

Mr. Burnham, Coco added, “had one of the best broadcast deliveries — deep, and every word well-pronounced, even in casual chat.”

In a 1971 column, the year Paul Ryan graduated Haverhill High, Mr. Burnham emphatically made that voice heard in print when he took some Haverhill High fans to task for their vocal criticism of Ryan.

Praising Ryan as one of Haverhill High’s “finest all-around athletes” in many years, Mr. Burnham wrote that “fans have a right to be critical of an athlete’s ability but they don’t have the right to curse, ridicule, and insult him.”

Ryan, now a play-by-play announcer for Haverhill High football games on WHAV, cherishes that piece.

“It meant a lot to me. I appreciated Fred’s support and I have saved the story all these years,” said Ryan, who went on to start at quarterback for two seasons at the University of Rhode Island. “When it comes time for my wake, that column will be there for people to see.”

An only child, Frederick B. Burnham was the son of Frederick Burnham, a tire salesman, and the former Mary Kerrigan, a dietitian at Haverhill Municipal Hospital.

He attended St. Gregory Grammar School, and graduated from St. James High School in Haverhill and Leland Powers School of Radio, Theatre, and Television in Boston.

Mr. Burnham worked at radio stations in Binghamton, N.Y., and Athol before becoming a reporter for the Haverhill Gazette.

He was a first-grade classmate of William H. Ryan, a lifelong friend who later was a state representative and mayor of Haverhill.

“Fred was a man of his word,” Ryan said. “You could trust him with your life, and he worked hard every day to be the best he could be in his profession.”

In 1970, Mr. Burnham was given two tickets when he covered the Indianapolis 500, so he took a 22-hour road trip by automobile with his old school chum Bill Ryan.

“We got about two hours sleep,” recalled Ryan, who was Haverhill’s mayor in the 1980s. “We arrived at the Speedway’s front gate with 10 minutes to spare, paid $10 for the last available parking space, and heard the announcement, ‘Gentlemen, start your engines.’ What timing.”

Mike Ryan, who also attended St. James High and was a catcher on the 1967 Red Sox Impossible Dream team, called Mr. Burnham “a good friend who knew his baseball, and he was a tough cookie who never gave in.”

He said that Mr. Burnham, who graduated two years before him, came back for several years to help produce the senior play at St. James, including “Meet Me in St. Louis,” in which Ryan appeared.

“I had a few lines and messed them up,” recalled Ryan who, when he was a Major League coach, kept a spare room ready for Mr. Burnham during spring training in Florida.

After leaving the Gazette, Mr. Burnham was public relations director at Hale Hospital in Haverhill, but a serious accidental fall while leaving Lawrence Stadium after broadcasting a football game hastened his retirement.

A service has been held for Mr. Burnham, who leaves no immediate survivors.

Tom Vartabedian visited Mr. Burnham at Oxford Manor a few days before writing his 2014 column. The two talked about sports for an hour and reminisced about Thanksgiving Day football games they covered.

And then, Vartabedian wrote, “I took his hand and gave the guy a hug. Somehow, memories never fade when we lock them into our hearts.”

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.