He was the first man since 1920 to win the 800 and 1,500 at the same Olympics. No male athlete has done so since.

Mr. Snell, who is regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners, won the 800 meters at the 1960 Rome Olympics aged 21, and the 800-1,500 double at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Three-time Olympic champion and world mile record-holder Peter Snell has died in Dallas. He was 80.

Mr. Snell also won two Commonwealth Games gold medals in the 880 yards and mile at Perth in 1962. He twice held the mile world record, and held world records in the 800 meters, 880 yards, 1,000 meters, and the 4x1-mile relay.

Mr. Snell’s wife, Miki, said he died suddenly at his home in Dallas around noon on Thursday. He had been suffering from a heart ailment and required a pacemaker for several years.

Mr. Snell was the best miler of his generation, at a time when the mile was the blue riband event of world athletics. He began immediately after Roger Bannister’s epoch-making sub-four-minute mile and while the glow of that achievement still suffused the sport.

Mr. Snell’s friend and training partner, Olympic marathon bronze medalist Barry Magee said “there will never be another New Zealand athlete like him.”

Mr. Snell’s athletics career was relatively short. He retired in 1965 to pursue educational opportunities in the United States.

Mr. Snell was knighted by New Zealand in 2009. A statue in his honor stands at Cooks Gardens, Whanganui, near his birthplace of Opunake, where he broke the mile world record for the first time in 1962.