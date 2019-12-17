A soft-spoken businessman who advocated free trade and an end to most protectionist tariffs, Mr. Dent was commerce secretary from 1973 to 1975, bridging the Nixon and Ford administrations. He became Ford’s trade representative, with Cabinet and ambassadorial rank, from 1975 to 1977, when the Republicans surrendered the White House to the Democrats and President Jimmy Carter.

NEW YORK — Frederick B. Dent, a South Carolina textile manufacturer who in the mid-1970s was President Nixon’s secretary of commerce and President Ford’s special representative for US trade negotiations, died on Dec. 10 in Spartanburg, S.C. He was 97.

In April 1973, two months after being sworn in as commerce secretary, Mr. Dent learned that his assistant secretary, Jeb Stuart Magruder, a former White House and Nixon campaign official, had resigned abruptly, accusing Attorney General John N. Mitchell and John W. Dean III, the White House counsel, of approving in advance the break-in and bugging of telephones at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate apartment complex in Washington in 1972.

For Mr. Dent, it was the first thunderclap of a gathering storm over the Watergate scandal, a series of disclosures of White House criminality that increasingly engulfed the administration over the next 16 months and led in August 1974 to Nixon’s resignation and replacement by Ford.

As the crisis deepened, Mr. Dent, a globe-trotting emissary of American commerce who had admired Nixon’s 1972 travels to the Soviet Union and China and his political and economic overtures to Moscow and Beijing, emerged as a vociferous defender of the president. Speaking to business groups, in congressional hearings, and even on missions abroad, he remained faithful to the last.

Although he was little known outside the textile industry, Mr. Dent began gaining attention nationally in the 1960s when, propelled by his company’s rapid expansion and his growing reputation as a business visionary, he was elected president of the American Textile Manufacturers Institute and became the spokesman for the industry.

In 1969, he was appointed to a Nixon administration commission, headed by Thomas S. Gates Jr., a former defense secretary in the Eisenhower administration, that concluded the national interest would not be adversely affected by ending the military draft and replacing it with all-volunteer armed forces. As the war in Vietnam wound down, conscription ended in 1973.

When Ford became president, Mr. Dent was among the Cabinet holdovers, and in March 1975 he was named special trade representative. (Ford named Rogers C.B. Morton, a former interior secretary, Republican national chairman, and Maryland congressman, to succeed him.) For nearly two years Mr. Dent traveled widely, negotiating reciprocal tariff reductions, bilateral trade agreements in many countries, and multilateral agreements at conferences in Geneva.

Frederick Baily Dent was born in Cape May, N.J., to Magruder and Edith (Baily) Dent. In 1944, he married Mildred Harrison. Besides his daughter, Ketchum, he leaves two sons, Frederick Jr. and Magruder; two daughters, Mildred Stuart and Diana McGraw; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. His wife died in 1997.