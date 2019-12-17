“Bill Simpson was a racer and innovator who made drivers and crew members safer,” three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart said. “The safety equipment that bears his name saved me plenty of times.”

The Motorsports Hall of Fame, which inducted Mr. Simpson in 2003 for his long career, announced his death.

Bill Simpson, a pioneer in motorsports safety credited with creating equipment that saved many drivers from death or serious injury, died Monday from complications of a stroke suffered three days earlier. He was 79.

That sentiment was echoed throughout the racing industry as it mourned Mr. Simpson, a man who loathed liars, believed a handshake was good enough for a deal, and spent almost his entire career developing safety equipment for his peers.

Advertisement

Simpson Performance Products developed helmets, gloves, seat belts, and in 1967 introduced the heat-resistant fabric Nomex to racing with a firesuit Mr. Simpson brought to Indianapolis Motor Speedway that May. The speedway said the suit is now standard equipment.

Mr. Simpson believed so strongly in the firesuit that he at least once set himself on fire while wearing one to demonstrate its effectiveness.

He began his career as a drag racer, moved on to open-wheel racing, and made 52 career IndyCar starts from 1968 until 1977 and finished 13th in the 1974 Indianapolis 500.

Mr. Simpson was part of a bitter feud with NASCAR following the 2001 death of Dale Earnhardt in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Earnhardt, like most drivers, used seat belts made by Mr. Simpson, and the accident report NASCAR issued said the left-lap belt became separated.

Mr. Simpson filed an $8.5 million defamation of character lawsuit against NASCAR and resigned that summer from his company because of death threats related to Earnhardt’s death. He started a new company, Impact Racing, which focused on helmets.