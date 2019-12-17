“Very few coaches have had such an inspiring impact on the lives of so many students,” said Barry Harwick, the head men’s track and field cross country coach at Dartmouth. “Sandy was able to be tough and demanding, and then warm and caring, all depending on what one of our athletes needed. Her technical skills were outstanding, and it was exciting to watch the kids she worked with get better.’’

A resident of Lebanon, N.H., Ms. Ford-Centonze had battled cancer for several months, a spokesman for the college said.

HANOVER, N.H. — Sandy Ford-Centonze, Dartmouth College’s head women’s track and field coach for 28 years, died Saturday in hospice care at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was 59.

Advertisement

Before coming to Dartmouth, Ms. Ford-Centonze spent six seasons as the head coach of women’s track at the University of Vermont. She had also worked as an assistant at her alma mater of Appalachian State from 1984-1986. As a student, she was a two-year captain of the team and was named the Most Valuable Performer as a junior.

She sent many athletes to the NCAA East Regional over the years and many to the NCAA Championship Meet in both winter and late spring. The team took second at both the indoor and outdoor New England Championships in 2017-2018.

In 2014, the Dartmouth women’s team finished tied for seventh at the NCAA Indoor National Championship, the highest finish ever by an Ivy League team on either the men’s or women’s side, according to Dartmouth.

According to Ricker Funeral Homes, Ms. Ford-Centonze leaves two sons, Christian Centonze of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Antonio Centonze of Windsor, Vt.; her mother, Frances Ford of Concord, N.C.; a brother, Anthony Walker of Concord, N.C.; two sisters, Shawna Harper of Concord, N.C., and Stacie Ford-Bonnelle of Seattle; her former husband, John Centonze; and a grandchild.

Advertisement

A memorial service will be held at Dartmouth’s Rollins Chapel in Hanover on Jan. 4.