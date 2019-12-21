The following 18 months as a war correspondent shaped him into the fiction writer he had hoped to become. “I was watching people, for the first time in my life, in extreme situations,” he said, “the way people in that environment dealt with one another, while all the time there was this thundering war going on in the jungles.”

“It was as if some voice said to me, ‘This is something you’d better do,’ ” he recalled in a 2004 Globe interview.

Ward Just had only been a Washington Post reporter for a few months in 1965 when he was offered the opportunity to cover the Vietnam War.

Advertisement

Leaving newspaper reporting behind a couple of years after returning home in 1967, he wrote a shelf full of novels — fiction that drew more admiration than awards, to the consternation of his fans.

Mr. Just, who had Lewy body dementia, died Thursday in Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was 84 and had lived on Martha’s Vineyard full time since the early 1990s.

“I can’t imagine what my life would have been without Vietnam,” he told the Globe in 1982. “It’s present in the memory, it moves around with me wherever I am.”

Vietnam and the swirling politics in Washington, D.C., often figured in his novels and short stories, and in the magazine and newspaper articles he wrote less often after turning to fiction.

“Echo House,” which chronicles three generations of political powerbrokers, was set in Washington — a city “that is his uncontested literary turf,” John Hough Jr. wrote in a 1997 Globe review of Mr. Just’s novel, which was a National Book Award finalist.

“Surely no living novelist knows Washington better, or brings to it such penetrating intelligence,” Hough added.

Mr. Just “is not merely America’s best political novelist. He is America’s greatest living novelist. To our discredit, he’s also America’s Greatest Unknown Novelist,” Susan Zakin wrote for the LitHub website last year.

Advertisement

His writing reached beyond the battlefields and political campaigns he had once covered as a reporter, however.

“He is equally at home in Chicago, Boston, and Washington,” Herbert Mitgang wrote in a 1990 New York Times review of Mr. Just’s collection “Twenty-One: Selected Stories.”

In the story “About Boston,” an O Henry Award finalist, a character says of the Hub: “I like collapsing civilizations. I’m a connoisseur of collapse and systems breakdown and bankruptcy — moral, ethical and financial. So Boston is perfect.”

Still, Mr. Just’s precise observations had a particular resonance when his subject was a battlefield where he witnessed combatants at close range.

One day in 1966, in a Vietnam rice field, Mr. Just had “settled under a palm tree to make endless notes — a reporter’s woolgathering — and then dropped flat at the sound of shots, five of them in very rapid succession,” he recalled in a 1982 Washington Post essay.

When the shooting stopped, he spotted a soldier nearby on his back, “and amid all that drab — the green of his fatigues, the black stock of his M16, the sweaty gray of his T-shirt — a small red hole in his heart,” Mr. Just wrote.

“My journalist’s eye — this is the eye they pay you for and that, in turn, you pay for too, sometimes, in some coin — registered that his cigarette was burning on the ground beside him, a Lucky Strike,” he wrote, adding that the soldier had “died before the cigarette did, and I find that now a cheap irony, though I didn’t then. From details such as these, according to the canons of journalism, I knew, you could make something larger.”

Advertisement

Born in Michigan City, Ind., on Sept. 5, 1935, Ward Swift Just was the son of Franklin Ward Just and Elizabeth Swift.

Mr. Just’s grandfather and father served successively as publisher of the Waukegan News-Sun, and he grew up in that Chicago suburb, and in nearby Lake Forest.

“From my earliest moments, my dream was to write fiction,” Mr. Just said in 2004. “I wrote a play when I was in the fourth grade and wrote short stories all the way through grade school, prep school, and most of the way through college.”

After graduating from Cranbrook, a Bloomfield Hills, Mich., boarding school, Mr. Just went to Trinity College in Hartford, “from which I never graduated but attended more or less faithfully for four years,” he recalled in 1982. “I didn’t graduate because academe was never my long suit. The only thing I ever wanted to do was write, so I either failed or got D’s in everything besides history and courses in creative writing.”

Upon his return to Illinois, he found working for his father at the family newspaper an ill fit.

“We fought about how the paper should be organized, what I ought to be doing on the paper, what I was doing, what he should be doing, what he was doing. The problem, essentially, was his shadow. He cast a long one, and I don’t like shadows a whole lot,” Mr. Just said in 1982, and added: “The only way out was to leave.”

Advertisement

He ended up writing for Newsweek magazine, eventually under Ben Bradlee in the Washington bureau. When Bradlee went to The Washington Post, he hired Mr. Just.

After returning from Vietnam, where he had been injured by shrapnel from a grenade, Mr. Just wrote his first book, “To What End: Report From Vietnam.”

Then he covered the 1968 presidential bids of Eugene McCarthy and Richard M. Nixon (“a campaign of oceanic tedium,” he told the Globe) and wrote editorials for the Post, but “I knew I was finished,” he said in 2004. “I was a pretty good war correspondent, but I had absolutely no desire to go back to that war or any other war. With newspaper reporting, you’ve got to have a lust for news if you’re going to do it well. I had lost it.”

He wrote his first novel — “A Soldier of the Revolution” (1970) — and was principally a fiction writer ever after. His other novels included “An Unfinished Season” (2004), which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

“He should have won the Pulitzer half a dozen times,” the writer Frederick Busch, who died in 2006, told the Globe in 2004.

Advertisement

Mr. Just’s first two marriages, Jean Ramsay and Anne Burling, ended in divorce.

In 1983, he married Sarah Catchpole, with whom he lived in Paris for several years before settling permanently on Martha’s Vineyard, where they had lived part time.

In addition to Catchpole, Mr. Just’s survivors include his children from his previous marriages, Jennifer of Woodbridge, Conn., Julia of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Ian of Arlington; and six grandchildren.

Information about a memorial service was not immediately available.

Describing his writing process, Mr. Just said his novels emerged from the writing itself — “I draft and redraft.”

“I’m not one to outline,” he said in 1982. “I start with the first sentence and never know where I am going to end up. I never know the first sentence until I know the last. That changes.”

And switching from journalism to fiction required a realignment of his approach, including paring down the details he included in his prose.

“Factual material can overwhelm the vessel,” he said in 2004. “I do think that what is going on behind the eyelids is more important than the eyelids. If you spend a lot of time on descriptive details, that detracts from what is going on inside a character, which you know by gesture and language.”

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report. Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.