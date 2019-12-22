Ms. Lindsey wrote her first novel on a whim and turned out nearly 60 more. Her most recent, “Temptation’s Darling,” published in July, told of a countess’s plans to have her daughter marry an arrogant rogue in 19th-century England.

The cause was complications of treatment for Stage 4 lung cancer, her son Alfred said. The family was too devastated by her death to announce it earlier, he said.

NEW YORK — Johanna Lindsey, whose best-selling romance novels told stories of unbridled passion, revenge, submission and abductions among aristocrats, debutantes, pirates and fearless heroines, died on Oct. 27 in Nashua. She was 67.

Her books sold at least 60 million copies, her publisher, Simon & Schuster, said, and she ranked among the leading romance writers of her era, most notably Jude Deveraux, Judith McNaught, Kathleen Woodiwiss, and Rosemary Rogers.

“Since I was old enough to appreciate a good novel, I’ve been a romantic,” Ms. Lindsey said in the book “Love’s Leading Ladies” (1982), by Kathryn Falk. “I enjoy happy-ending love stories more than any other type of reading. Romance is what comes out of me.”

Ms. Lindsey set her passionate tales in many locales, including England as early as the year 873; the Barbary Coast and the Caribbean; Norway when the Vikings ruled; 19th-century Texas, Wyoming, and Montana; and the planet Kystran in a series of sci-fi bodice-rippers.

Johanna Helen Howard was born on March 10, 1952, in Frankfurt where her father, Edwin, was stationed in the Army, and she moved to the United States when she was about 5. Her mother was Wanda (Castle) Howard. The family eventually settled in Hawaii, where Johanna attended intermediate and high school.

She started work in a data processing program but left it when she married Ralph Lindsey. By the mid-1970s, she had begun to believe she could write romance novels, and sent a proposed chapter to Avon Books, where Rodgers and Woodiwiss were published.

“Three weeks later they asked for the whole book and six weeks after that they accepted it with only one change,” Ms. Lindsey told The Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 1981.

In 1977, Avon published the book “Captive Pride,” which she followed over the next four years with “A Pirate’s Love,” “Brave the Wild Wind,” “Fires of Winter,” and “Paradise Wild.”

“I don’t know what I’d be doing if I didn’t have my writing,” she told The Star-Bulletin. “I haven’t even had a vacation in a long time. It’s been 17 years since I’ve been out of Hawaii.”

By 1990, she was writing two books a year; each of her 19 had then sold at least 700,000 copies. Avon rewarded her regular presence on best-seller lists with a 10-book contract.

“That means I’ll have a super leader twice a year for the next five years,” Carolyn Reidy, Avon’s president, told The New York Times in 1990.

In 2001, having written 37 bestsellers, Ms. Lindsey left Avon for Simon & Schuster.

Liz Perl, the marketing director of Simon & Schuster, said that Ms. Lindsey was a shy, private person who only occasionally toured to promote her books.

“On several occasions, her mother would accompany her, which was really sweet,” Perl said by phone. “Her mother was quite outgoing, so Johanna would sign the books, and her mom would stand next to her and tell fans anecdotes about Johanna when she was young.”

She added, “When she turned her books in, she wouldn’t celebrate by buying a car or going to Paris, but by buying a video game and playing it for 12 hours before starting her next book.”

Ms, Lindsey had lived in New Hampshire in recent years.

In addition to her son Alfred, she leaves two other sons, Garret and Joseph, and four grandchildren. Her husband died in 1994.

Ms. Lindsey recalled that she conceived the idea for “Captive Bride,” her first novel, years before she submitted that first chapter to Avon.

“Desert sheikh, romance, kidnapping — that’s about all I started with,” she told The Star-Bulletin. “I just sat down one day and wrote the middle scene, the love scene in the tent. I amazed myself — I couldn’t stop writing.”