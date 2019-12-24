His death, a week before his 88th birthday, was announced by Ben Turman, the vice consul of the US Consulate in Chengdu. Mr. Baldwin had recently completed three weeks of performances and coaching sessions with students in Japan and was returning from a short trip to Myanmar to visit Buddhist temples when he collapsed on a flight to Tokyo. The plane made an emergency landing in Kunming, where he was taken to a hospital and died.

NEW YORK — Dalton Baldwin, an American pianist and recording artist who was acclaimed for nearly six decades as a recital accompanist to major singers, including Elly Ameling, Jessye Norman, and especially the French baritone Gérard Souzay, died on Dec. 12 in Kunming, in the Yunnan province of China. He was 87.

Advertisement

He had performed on five continents and made more than 100 recordings over his career.

Although Mr. Baldwin was an eminence among accompanists, he was not fond of that word. Like many of his colleagues, he preferred to be called simply a pianist.

Critics affirmed that he was no mere accompanist. While consistently praising the refinement, sensitivity, and technical command of his playing, they routinely described him as an equal partner to the singers he performed with.

In a review of a 1978 recital by Ameling at Alice Tully Hall, John Rockwell of The New York Times wrote that Mr. Baldwin “was worthy of a review all his own.” This was “piano playing of a lyrical and dramatic sympathy and a rhythmic energy that superbly partnered the singer,” Rockwell concluded.