Often compared to the Southern voices of William Faulkner and Eudora Welty, or even to Henry James for her portrayals of expatriate Americans caught in crises far from home, Ms. Spencer over nearly seven decades produced nine novels, eight collections of short stories, a memoir, and a play.

Her death was confirmed by playwright Craig Lucas, who adapted her 1960 novella “The Light in the Piazza” for the stage.

NEW YORK — Elizabeth Spencer, a lyrical Southern writer whose novels and short stories explored the conflicts and inner lives of ordinary people and families and communities drawn from her native Mississippi and from decades abroad in Italy and Canada, died Sunday at her home in Chapel Hill, N.C. She was 98.

Much of her literary trove was set in small towns in Mississippi, and in Rome, Venice, and Montreal. Her work examined racism, subtle class distinctions, and a universe of prejudices that bound its male protagonists and its more numerous world-weary heroines to loveless marriages, drunken spouses, bigoted families, and oppressive customs.

Her best-known work is “The Light in the Piazza,” the tale of an upper-class American visiting Italy with her mentally disabled adult daughter, who becomes enamored of a young Italian man. Clinging to false hopes of a normal life for her daughter, the mother consents to a marriage but keeps secret the tragic brain injury in her past, while the suitor and his family think she is just charmingly naïve.

Published originally in The New Yorker and selected as a National Book Award finalist, this story of maternal responsibility and love, of emotional innocence and its consequences, was adapted for a 1962 film starring Olivia de Havilland and by Lucas and composer Adam Guettel for a musical staged in Seattle in 2003 and in New York in 2005. The production won rave reviews and six Tony Awards.

Ms. Spencer’s 1956 novel, “The Voice at the Back Door,” uses a campaign for sheriff in a fictional Mississippi county to examine racial conflicts, corruption, and the lives of men fulfilling violent traditions, elderly women living in the past, and people overwhelmed by life’s complexities. The book was unanimously chosen by a Pulitzer Prize jury, but the governing committee chose to give no prize for fiction in 1957. Some critics have said that Ms. Spencer’s candor about virulent segregationist racism was the reason.

Her short-story prose was often rhapsodic. “I, Maureen” portrays a Montreal wife and mother who veers from madness to compromise with her wealthy husband’s insufferably pretentious clan, walking at last to the end of her tether and looking out a picture window at a snowy lake, before returning to the icy rituals of her life.

“In the winter,” Maureen recalls poignantly, “we had cocktails before dinner in a spacious room overlooking the frozen lake, watching the snow drift slowly down, seeing the skaters stroking outward. We had sherry between church services and Sunday lunch. Then the ice boats raced past, silent, fast as dreams.”

In 2014, Ms. Spencer received the Rea Award for short fiction, which recognizes “significant contributions” to the short story form.

Ms. Spencer “constructs her stories out of gossip and old memories and anecdotes not so much for their own sakes but as a means of locating the mysteries about people, the things that don’t add up,” author Malcolm Jones wrote in The New York Times Book Review in 2014 on the publication of “Starting Over,” her last collection of short stories.

Elizabeth Spencer was born July 19, 1921, in Carrollton, Miss., to James and Mary (McCain) Spencer. John McCain, the Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate, was a second cousin. Her father was a businessman and farmer. Her mother’s family owned a plantation where black servants abounded long after the abolition of slavery.

She grew up in a racially segregated town of 500 and in a home filled with books. Her mother, aunts, and uncles talked of fictional characters as if they were real people — the sorrows of Victor Hugo’s Fantine, who had to sell her hair and teeth, and of Jane Austen’s Elizabeth, who fell for proud Mr. Darcy.

She began writing stories as a child, up in a tree or in bed with her knees drawn up, and she read voraciously.

She was valedictorian of her high school class, graduated from Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss., and earned a master’s in 1943 from Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, where she knew Faulkner and Robert Penn Warren. She taught junior college classes for two years and was a reporter for The Nashville Tennessean for a year.

Her well-received first novel, “Fire in the Morning” (1948), created a Mississippi town, with a history of its citizens, conflicts and values. Her second novel, “This Crooked Way” (1952), was also set in the South.

From 1948 to 1951, she taught at the University of Mississippi Oxford. After a year in New York, she returned to Oxford briefly, then won a fellowship and left for Europe.

In 1956 she married John Rusher, a British businessman. After five years in Italy, the couple moved to Montreal, where Ms. Spencer wrote much of her fiction.

With Walker Percy, Shelby Foote and others, Spencer helped found the Fellowship of Southern Writers, a nonprofit that nurtures the development of literature in the South.

Ms. Spencer’s husband died in 1998. The couple had no children.