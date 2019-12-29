In weekly columns syndicated by The Washington Post Writers Group from 1978 to 2013, Peirce wrote about transit, education, sustainable growth, labor relations, racist redlining policies, energy conservation, affordable housing, and a host of other issues faced by America’s cities and suburbs.

WASHINGTON — Neal Peirce, who covered national politics before devoting himself to urban affairs as an author and syndicated columnist with The Washington Post, traveling to city halls and state houses across the country while helping galvanize a now-flourishing movement for more vital, inclusive cities, died Friday at his home. He was 87.

‘‘He was very early in seeing the importance of how regional growth trends were important, and how ‘place’ was central to the economy, to quality of life and ultimately to social inclusion,’’ said Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. ‘‘Now all of this is a truism. . . . But you can’t overstate how novel his thinking was.’’

Peirce’s columns appeared from Los Angeles to Boston, and he became a frequent lecturer, a guest on public affairs TV programs, and a charismatic ringleader of like-minded urban and regional thinkers, including at annual gatherings sometimes held at his summer home in Bristol, N.H.

‘‘He had a remarkable ability to, first of all, articulate these issues in a meaningful way to a semi-mass audience, and then to bring all these people together to exchange ideas and advance the cause of urban affairs and regionalism — without which it wouldn’t have happened,’’ said William Fulton, an urban planner and director of Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

In 1977, Time magazine called Peirce ‘‘the only national chronicler of grassroots America,’’ and reported that his coverage of a ‘‘sunset law’’ in Colorado, where spending programs were reevaluated each year, prompted legislators to introduce similar measures in eight other states. ‘‘He is the link between the preoccupied Washington press and the local reporting done in states,’’ National League of Cities president Phyllis Lamphere told the magazine.

Peirce began his journalism career in 1960 as a political editor at Congressional Quarterly and left the publication nine years later after the firing of executive editor Thomas Schroth, with whom he helped launch the political magazine National Journal. He remained a contributing editor there for nearly 30 years and said he gave the publication its name.

In an interview with The Post for National Journal’s 20th anniversary, he recalled that he was watching Richard Nixon deliver a speech when inspiration struck. ‘‘In his usual sonorous way, he said, ‘If you’ve been reading the national journals, you know that . . . ’ and I said, that’s it. It sounds important. It’s neutral enough. Also, you can go in a senator’s or an administration official’s office and say, ‘I’m from the National Journal,’ and people will take you seriously.’’

In addition to his newspaper column and magazine articles, Peirce wrote more than a dozen books, beginning with ‘‘The People’s President’’ (1968), a history of the electoral college that argued for its destruction.

The institution was ‘‘born out of short-term political expediency,’’ wrote Peirce, who renewed his call for direct presidential elections after 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president despite losing the popular vote.

Peirce went on to write a nine-volume portrait of America, after deciding there was too little information on state and local issues. The best source for an overview of the country was still John Gunther’s 1947 book ‘‘Inside U.S.A.,’’ he said, so he approached the author about collaborating on an update.

Instead, Gunther encouraged him to tackle the project himself, which began with ‘‘The Megastates of America’’ (1972) and was condensed into ‘‘The Book of America’’ (1983), co-written with fellow National Journal contributor Jerry Hagstrom. The book was stuffed with capsule biographies of local political leaders and obscure facts — including that Iowa has only 1.6 percent of the country’s land area but ‘‘25 percent of its Grade A topsoil.’’

Between volumes of his states series, Peirce started writing his local affairs column and developed a habit of spending two weeks each month on the road, interviewing elected officials and consulting with regional policy makers.

He enlisted many of them to help with his two-dozen regional ‘‘Peirce Reports,’’ funded by nonprofits and published as inserts in newspapers such as the Dallas Morning News and Philadelphia Inquirer. The reports envisioned the region’s near future and made policy proposals on how to improve it.

‘‘I’m trying to report the best — and worst — of what’s happening in our states and communities,’’ Peirce once said, ‘‘to cross-fertilize ideas, to show the amazing new forces at work at the local level, even as the federal government retrenches. Reporting and commentary from the grass roots are needed to give focus, and a national perspective, to what’s happening.’’

Local leaders came to embrace Peirce’s guidance, and he received countless invitations to deliver keynote speeches at conferences on city planning, urban redevelopment, and growth strategies.

Neal Rippey Peirce was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 5, 1932, and raised in a wealthy family, the youngest of four children of parents who were direct descendants of families that had emigrated on the Mayflower.

His father, John Trevor Peirce, graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and in 1926 joined two other MIT graduates — his brother, W. Grant Peirce Jr., and Charles M. Phelps — to found Peirce-Phelps, one of the largest electrical equipment distribution companies. His mother was a psychiatrist who treated soldiers after World War I.

Peirce studied history and humanities at Princeton University, where he was executive editor of the student newspaper and received a bachelor’s degree in 1954. He then served in the Army’s counterintelligence branch in West Berlin.

While there, he met Barbara von dem Bach-Zelewski, whom he married in 1959. In addition to his wife, of Washington, survivors include three children, a brother, a sister, and four grandchildren.

Peirce did postgraduate work in international relations at Harvard and was a legislative assistant to Representative Silvio Conte, a liberal Massachusetts Republican, before joining CQ. By the time he cofounded National Journal, he had already begun to distinguish himself with his interest in state and urban affairs.

As part of his effort to promote urban and regional studies, Peirce formed the Citistates Group, a network of journalists and speakers who also researched his Peirce Reports. The group’s name reflected his belief that ‘‘great metropolitan regions’’ were emerging as ‘‘the world’s most influential players.’’ In 2014, he launched the news website Citiscope to cover cities worldwide. It was absorbed four years later by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, with Peirce continuing to write and lecture until shortly before his death. His goal, he said, was to make government ‘‘more responsive and humane.’’

‘‘Legislation is passed in Washington, but its implementation is in states and cities,’’ he told Time magazine. ‘‘What is important is how it affects people’s jobs and their lives.’’

Material from The New York Times was used in this obituary.