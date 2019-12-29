In 1991, at which point Mr. LaBeef was 35 years into his musical career, The New York Times called him “a living, breathing, guitar-picking history of American music.” He claimed to know 6,000 songs and played, as he put it at the time, “root music: old-time rock ’n’ roll, Southern gospel, and hand-clapping music, black blues, Hank Williams-style country.”

His daughter Jessie Mae Lynn LaBeff confirmed his death. A cause was not given.

NEW YORK — Sleepy LaBeef, an early and enduring rockabilly artist who helped fuel a resurgence of that genre in the 1970s and ’80s, especially with his propulsive live shows, died Thursday at his home in Siloam Springs, Ark. He was 84.

Elvis Presley was a contemporary (six months older), and, like Presley, Mr. LaBeef made his first records in the 1950s. He was living in Texas at the time, recording on small labels there, but in the mid-1960s he moved to Nashville. Eventually he signed with Presley’s original label, Sun Records.

In the 1970s and ’80s Mr. LaBeef maintained a particularly exhausting touring schedule — 200 to 300 shows a year — playing clubs all over the United States and also finding surprising success in Europe, which embraced rockabilly.

“He has played bull rings in Portugal in Spain,” The Boston Globe wrote in 1983, “music halls in Germany, Italy, and England, and a festival in Finland within earshot of the Soviet Union.”

He continued to record and perform until recently, working a rich basso profundo voice and an onstage versatility that made each show unique. He made a point of adjusting his sets to the mood of his audience, throwing in more blues, or more upbeat rock, or whatever, as needed.

“I don’t plan anything,” he told the music writer Peter Guralnick, who devoted a chapter to him in his book “Lost Highway: Journeys and Arrivals of American Musicians” (1979). “It’s all trial and error, I guess. If the first two or three things don’t work, then we just move around and try something else.”

Bobby Rich, one of many drummers who backed him, once said, “Every night he’ll play songs I’ve never heard, and I follow the best I can.”

In addition to living in Arkansas, Texas, and Tennessee, Mr. LaBeef spent a stretch of years in Massachusetts — the result, as he told the story, of a disastrous road trip. Heading out of Maine on the Maine Turnpike, bound for a show at Alan’s Fifth Wheel Lounge in Amesbury on New Year’s Day 1977, his tour bus caught fire.

His clothes and many other possessions were destroyed, though the bus was somehow still operable enough that he made it to Amesbury and played the show.

When Clifford Titcomb and June Cooper, owners of the Fifth Wheel, saw the bus, they gave Mr. LaBeef and his wife, Linda, a room to stay in and, more important, an open-ended booking.

He would play six nights a week, five sets a night, and he came to see the loss of the bus as a blessing, offering him some artistic freedom away from Nashville.

“They wouldn’t let you use your own group,’’ he said of producers in Nashville. “The record company would pick out the musicians. Many times they were great musicians in their own right, but they didn’t necessarily feel what you were trying to do.

“You had no way of really putting your true identity to the song."

After Alan’s Fifth Wheel went out of business, Mr. LaBeef took to touring the small towns and small venues in the cities of New England. He told the Globe he sensed a more intense affection on the East Coast for his band.

One local label, Melrose-based Baron Records, reissued Mr. LaBeef’s finest 1950s releases on “Sleepy LaBeef: Early, Rare, and Rockin’ Sides.’’ He would eventually sign on with Cambridge-based Rounder Records, putting out such albums as “It Ain't What You Eat It's the Way How You Chew It’’ (1980) and “Electricity’’ (1982)

It was at the Fifth Wheel that Guralnick, who lived nearby, first went with a friend to see LaBeef.

“I had traveled thousands of miles to hear music like this, played in just this kind of setting,” he wrote, “and as Sleepy ran through what must have been a typical set (featuring everything from Muddy Waters to Webb Pierce to Elvis Presley and Little Richard), I turned to my friend, whose expression mirrored my own, and we both silently asked the question: Could this be for real?”

“When we’re not in Arkansas,’’ Mr. LaBeef told the Globe, “we just about consider New England our home.’’

Thomas Paulsley LaBeff was born July 20, 1935, in Smackover, Ark. “Sleepy” was bestowed upon him by schoolmates because of his droopy eyelids; “LaBeef” was the later suggestion of one of his early record companies.

He was the youngest of 10 children. His father, Charles, was a farmer who later worked the oil fields, and his mother, Jessie (Coke), was a homemaker.

He said his upbringing in the United Pentecostal Church was his strongest musical influence. He left school in eighth grade. At 14, according to “Lost Highway,” he traded a rifle to his brother-in-law for a guitar and soon he was playing in church.

Hearing Presley’s first Sun records, recorded in 1954, was a revelation.

“I said: ‘Hey, this is crazy. This is what I’m singing,’ ” he told the Globe in 1983. “Except he was singing blues lyrics and country lyrics with the same gospel beat I was using.”

Mr. LaBeef switched to secular music and began recording in Texas, work that caught the interest of Columbia Records in Nashville, which signed him in 1964. By the end of the decade he had switched to the Plantation label. He had also managed an unusual career detour: He acted in a low-budget 1968 movie called “The Exotic Ones,” also marketed under the title “The Monster and the Stripper.” The plot: Hunters capture a swamp monster and exhibit it at a strip club. Mr. LaBeef, who was an imposing 6-foot-6, played the monster.

He never had what would be considered a hit record, though “Every Day,” a 1968 single, and “Blackland Farmer,” in 1971, briefly made the country charts.

But he was always defined more by his performances. The vast repertoire, he said, came naturally.

“I don’t know why,” he said, “I used to just listen to a song twice on the jukebox, and I’d have it.”