In the formative years of government- and subscriber-funded public television and radio, Mr. Singer was said to have been instrumental in galvanizing federal officials, philanthropists, and academics to seed the public airwaves with high-quality programming and to finance future development.

NEW YORK — Arthur L. Singer Jr., who became an unheralded father of public television in the late 1960s after commercial networks were famously accused of broadcasting a “vast wasteland” of programs, died Dec. 25 at his home in Westport, Conn. He was 90.

His efforts came in the wake of a speech in 1961 by Newton N. Minow, the newly named Federal Communications Commission chairman, to a roomful of 2,000 television executives in Washington, in which he dismissed their product as a “vast wasteland.”

In a typical day of broadcasting, Minow said, “You will see a procession of game shows, violence, audience participation shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, Western bad men, Western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence and cartoons. And endlessly, commercials — many screaming, cajoling and offending. And most of all, boredom.”

According to Steven Schindler, writing in “Casebook for the Foundation: A Great American Secret” (2007), it was Mr. Singer, as executive assistant at the Carnegie Corp. of New York, who persuaded its president, John W. Gardner, in 1965 to create a commission that, with the endorsement of the White House, would study the future of educational television.

As Mr. Singer recounted it, David Ives, a friend who was working at WGBH-TV in Boston, called him in 1964 to ask his advice about whether a commission on the financing of public television should be named by the White House.

“I suggested a private commission with the president’s blessing,” Mr. Singer recalled in a brief memoir, “and that the scope be broadened to include the nature of educational television, not just its financing. At that moment, stimulated by Ives’s call, the Carnegie Commission was born.”

The 15-member Carnegie Commission on Educational Television would produce a report, “Public Television: A Program for Action,” that laid the groundwork for the Public Broadcasting Act, which President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law in 1967, setting up the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which would seed the formation of PBS and NPR and an infusion of high-quality programming.

Columnist James Reston of The New York Times wrote that the Carnegie report was “one of those quiet events that, in the perspective of a generation or more, may be recognized as one of the transforming occasions in American life.”

A former associate dean at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mr. Singer left the Carnegie Corp. in 1969 to become a vice president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, where he helped initiate two popular public television programs, “Nova” and “The American Experience.” The foundation also financed popular science books, among them “The Making of the Atomic Bomb” (1986), a Pulitzer Prize-winning narrative by Richard Rhodes.

“He pointed out that since we gave people money for a living, we were mostly bearers of good news and we should feel good and make others feel good about the work we did together,” Doron Weber, vice president for programs at the Sloan Foundation, said by e-mail. “Having a good time was one indicator that we were doing our job.”

Arthur Louis Singer Jr. was born on Feb. 14, 1929, in Scranton, Pa., as his parents were on their way to their new home in New Jersey. His father was in the textiles business. His mother, Isabel (Corcoran) Singer, was a homemaker.

After graduating from Williams College in Williamstown in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and earning a master’s in business administration at the University of Michigan, he served in the Navy in the Mediterranean.

At MIT, he helped establish the university press and helped organize the first meeting in the United States between American and Soviet experts of what became known as the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, named for the town in Nova Scotia where they were held.

In addition to his son Charles, Mr. Singer leaves his wife, Joan (Cristal) Singer; two other sons, Arthur and Philip; and two granddaughters.