Testa was an anonymous librarian in Hollywood. But her finding, in 1990, catapulted her into the history books as the linchpin in the reunification of the first and second halves of the draft of Mark Twain’s classic novel.

In her grandfather’s old steamer trunk, she came across a manuscript. And not just any old manuscript. It turned out to be half of a draft of “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” one of the great American novels. Scholars had been trying to find it for decades.

NEW YORK — Lots of people do it — search through their attics in hopes of finding something valuable. But Barbara Testa found more than she could have imagined.

Ms. Testa died Dec. 16 at her home in Boulder Creek, California, near Santa Cruz. She was 91. Her daughter Laura Testa-Reyes said the cause was congestive heart failure.

The story began in the 1880s with her grandfather, James Fraser Gluck, a lawyer who was also curator of the library in Buffalo, New York, now called the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

Over the years, he had collected manuscripts from some of the biggest names in 19th-century letters, among them Walt Whitman, Henry James, and Louisa May Alcott.

Gluck established a pen-pal relationship with Samuel L. Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — and at one point asked him for the manuscript for “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” a novel that had shaken the rafters of the literary world when it was published in 1884. Some years later, H.L. Mencken would say that reading it was “the most stupendous event of my whole life.” Ernest Hemingway declared that “all modern American literature stems from this one book.”

Clemens was happy to send his original draft to Gluck, but he had misplaced the first half — all 665 handwritten pages of it. So he sent the second half in 1885. Two years later, he found the first half and sent it along.

By the time Gluck died in 1897, at age 45, he had donated almost 500 literary keepsakes to the library. But the first half of “Huckleberry Finn” was not among them.

Librarians in Buffalo speculated to The New York Times in 1991 that Gluck might have taken it home to read and forgotten he had it.

One day in 1990, Ms. Testa was going through the trunks to see if there was anything she might sell to bring in some money, Testa-Reyes said in an interview. When she came across the Twain manuscript, with his signature, she thought she had struck gold.

Ms. Testa took the manuscript to Sotheby’s to authenticate it and auction it off. News of her find caused a sensation.

“It would certainly be the greatest literary discovery of the 20th century,” one expert told The Los Angeles Times. So revered was the novel that another expert likened its discovery to “the British finding a working manuscript of ‘King Lear’ or ‘Hamlet.’”

When it became clear that the manuscript was legitimate and could fetch perhaps as much as $1.5 million, the Buffalo library filed suit to prevent Ms. Testa from selling it, arguing that Twain had given it to the library.

“Rather than have a court fight, which would have given money to the lawyers, they settled,” Testa-Reyes said. She said the settlement was about $1 million and was split between her mother and her mother’s sister, with the manuscript going to the Buffalo library.