Ms. Figes’s most successful book, a bestseller in the United Kingdom that enabled her to break into the US market, was “Life After Birth” (1998). In the book, drawing on interviews with hundreds of new mothers, she explored the extreme shifts in identity that women undergo after childbirth as well as topics such as sexual desire, sleeplessness, and maternal ambivalence, a virtually taboo subject at the time (and one that elicited hate mail).

LONDON — Kate Figes, a feminist writer known for her shrewd, sisterly books about family life, among them a primer on the turmoil of new motherhood and investigations into long-term relationships and infidelity, died Dec. 7 at her home in London. She was 62.

Ms. Figes contended that a mother’s unconditional love for her child does not necessarily come at birth; it grows as the physical shock fades and may well be preceded by unhappiness, confusion, and disillusionment. Admitting to this does not make you a bad mother, she insisted. She was also critical of natural childbirth, viewing the injuries some women in labor suffer as unnecessary.

“She was extraordinarily honest, brave, funny, and intent on making a difference through understanding the relationships of our lives,” her editor and publisher, Lennie Goodings, the chairwoman of the London-based Virago Press, said by email.

Goodings became her editor after she and Ms. Figes appeared together on a panel at a girls school and got to chatting about how “girl talk” of the complaining sort can be both a bonding tool and cathartic release. The encounter led to Ms. Figes writing “The Big Fat Bitch Book for Girls” (2009) for Virago, which specializes in books by and about women.

She furthered her exploration of female experiences in two more books for the publisher, “Couples: How We Make Love Last” (2010) and “Our Cheating Hearts: Love and Loyalty, Lust and Lies” (2013).

Ms. Figes didn’t begin writing full time until her early 30s. Though she was reared by a single mother, Eva Figes, herself a feminist author, Ms. Figes initially felt inhibited about writing. “It’s not easy to believe you can when your own mother is one, too,” she once said.

Until then, she had worked in publishing, first as a sales representative to bookstores and then as a publicist and editor for the feminist imprint Pandora Press. “She was very much part of the feminist community,” Goodings said.

Ms. Figes’s first book was in fact an appraisal of feminism, “Because of Her Sex: The Myth of Equality for Women in Britain,” published in 1994 by Macmillan, where Rubinstein was her commissioning editor.

“People weren’t really talking about feminism in the early ’90s,” Rubinstein said in a phone interview. “Kate did a huge amount of research and synthesized it all into something readable and personal.”

That personal tone would define all nine of Ms. Figes’s books, even those dealing with topics in which she acknowledged she was inexperienced, like cheating spouses.

Ms. Figes had left publishing to write for newspapers and work part time as fiction editor for the British edition of Cosmopolitan magazine when she went to Rubinstein with an idea for a second book. Rubinstein had by then become a book agent in her own career shift.

Ms. Figes had given birth to the first of her two daughters in 1989 and found that while there were plenty of books about pregnancy and child development on the market, there were none that dealt with the wrenching transformations that motherhood required.

Catherine Jane Figes was born in London on Nov. 6, 1957, to John and Eva (Unger) Figes.

Ms. Figes studied Arabic and Russian at the Polytechnic of Central London, now known as the University of Westminster, graduating in 1981. In 1988 she married Christopher Wyld, a BBC News foreign editor who became director of the Foreign Press Association in London.

Ms. Figes’s husband and brother survive her, as do two daughters, Eleanor and Grace Wyld.

In the years before she developed breast cancer, which ultimately spread to her bones, Ms. Figes trained as a relationship counselor, a role that flowed naturally from her writing, Rubinstein said.